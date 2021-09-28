 clock menu more-arrow no yes
White Sox playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

The Astros are the likely opponent for the AL Division Series.

By Sun-Times staff
The White Sox will likely face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

White Sox single-game playoff tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday at whitesox.com.

Tickets to two potential AL Division Series and four potential AL Championship Series games at Guaranteed Rate Field will be available. Fans will be limited to four tickets per game. Tickets for games not played will be refunded within four to six weeks.

If the season ended today, the Sox would be the No. 3 seed in the American League playoffs and face the second-seeded Houston Astros.

The plans to encourage fans to wear black for home playoff games, just like the famous 2008 “blackout game” tiebreaker victory over the Twins for the division championship.

“We are going to be promoting and encouraging fans to wear black throughout the playoffs, hoping we have an extended stay,” Sox vice president for marketing Brooks Boyer said. “We want to create a great home-field atmosphere at games that our players will feed off of. It should be fun.”

Black rally towels will be given away for the first home game, which would be Game 3 on Oct. 10 if the current situation stays the same.

