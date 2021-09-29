White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suspended for making contact with ump

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has received a suspension of three regular season games and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the Sox’ on-field incident with the Tigers Monday at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The contact occurred during the ninth inning when benches cleared after Sox first baseman Jose Abreu slid hard into second base and exchanged words with Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum. Abreu was hit by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning.

Michael Hill, senior vice president of on-field operations for Major League Baseball, made the announcement Wednesday before the Sox played the Reds.

The suspension had been scheduled to begin Wednesday but Anderson has elected to appeal.

Anderson tweeted “I call BS” shortly after the suspension was announced.

The ban only applies to regular season games. The Sox have three games left, all with the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate field this weekend, after Wednesday night’s game against the Reds. The Sox will begin play in the postseason next week.