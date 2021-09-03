White Sox, Royals delayed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of the White Sox’ game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City Friday is being delayed by expected rain.

The announcement was made at 6:30 p.m., 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The Sox (78-56), who are a season-high 22 games over .500, are set to open a three-game series against the Royals (59-74), who have split 12 games with the Sox this season.

The Sox are off to their best 134-game start since 2006 (also 78-56). The Sox’ magic number to clinch the American League Central division title is 21.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is schedule to pitch for the Sox against Royals lefty Carlos Hernandez.

Here is the Sox lineup:

Luis Robert CF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

Eloy Jimenez LF

Yasmani Grandal C

Leury Garcia SS

Gavin Sheets DH

Andrew Vaughn RF

Cesar Hernandez 2B