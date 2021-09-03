 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez looking to expand his comfort zone

Hernandez entered Friday’s rain-delayed game against the Royals with a .211/.295/.289 slash line

By Daryl Van Schouwen
White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez avoids Luis Arraez of the Twins on a double play at Target Field on August 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images)
Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Cesar Hernandez has struggled to find a comfortable hitting stroke since joining the White Sox, it has been helpful, he said that his new teammates made him feel comfortable since the day he arrived before the trade deadline.

“There are a good group of guys here,” Hernandez said through translator Billy Russo. “The Latinos have welcomed me in a good way, and the other guys have, too. I feel comfortable here. It has been easier than I was expecting.

“It’s good to be on a contender and to be part of that. This is a very good team and the goal is to be in a position to win it all. That gives you extra motivation.”

The switch-hitting second baseman, acquired from the Indians for left-handed pitching prospect Konnor Pilkington on July 29, is finding comfort knowing he can win a game with his glove while he waits for his bat to come around.

“As a professional baseball player I take pride in every aspect of the game because I know I can impact the game in any aspect,” Hernandez said. “I try to make up for the difference. If your hitting is down you can pick up the team or save a game with your defense.”

Hernandez entered Friday’s rain-delayed game against the Royals batting .211/.295/.289 with three homers in 30 games for the Sox. He batted .231/.307/.431 with 18 homers in 96 games with the Indians.

A Gold Glove winner with the Indians in 2020, Hernandez knows he’s not perfect defensively, either. He made three errors in one game against the Yankees on Aug. 15. But he has made plenty of good plays, which makes it easier to allow himself to flush that one bad day.

“I’m not used to that happening but it happens,” he said. “People who don’t make errors are in the stands. It’s easy for them.”

Hernandez and hitting coach Frank Menechino have been working on “adjustments,” Hernandez said, “so I can be the hitter I can be.”

Menechino recently said Hernandez was putting pressure on himself.

“He’s trying to hit his way out of this and we have to get him back to being patient, staying behind the ball, think base hits, take your walks and move forward,” Menechino said.

The magic number

The White Sox (78-56 going into their rain-delayed game against the Royals Friday) were off to their best 134-game start since 2006. Their magic number to clinch the AL Central title was 21.

This and that

Right-hander Ryan Burr was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Lucas Giolito’s spot on the active roster. Burr was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA over two stints with the Sox in 2021.

*Craig Kimbrel, unavailable Wednesday because of an undisclosed physical issue unrelated to his arm, per manager Tony La Russa, figured to be the ninth inning choice Friday. La Russa said “this is probably not a good day to push [closer Liam Hendriks],” he got five outs to earn his 31st save Wednesday.

*The Blue Jays claimed Jake Lamb on waivers. Lamb was designated for assignment by the Sox Wednesday.

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

Pritzker creates staff position to lead task force to help Illinoisans ‘get back on their feet’ — and end homelessness

Under the guidance of the "homelessness chief," the task force will develop and implement plans to prevent and address homelessness with a goal of achieving "functional zero homelessness."

By Rachel Hinton

Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Edison Park

A man told an 11-year-old boy to get in his car and threatened him with a gun, police say.

By Sun-Times Wire

Visitor center opens at Pullman National Monument

The visitor center is inside the former administration building of the Pullman Palace Car Co. And for Labor Day weekend, Pullman-built railcars also will be on display.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Illinois COVID-19 cases keep rising, but hospitalization spike slows

The situation is still grim in downstate areas with lower vaccination rates. Only one ICU bed was available for the entire southern Illinois region, home to more than 400,000 residents.

By Mitchell Armentrout

White Sox, Royals delayed in Kansas City

The start of the White Sox game against the Royals is being delayed because of a weather front approaching the area

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Cubs edge Pirates again for (gasp!) fourth straight victory

Three-hit games from Michael Hermosillo, Ian Happ and Frank Schwindel — his included a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning — helped secure a 6-5 win.

By Jared Wyllys