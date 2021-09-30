 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas leads group buying Field of Dreams site

Thomas will be chief executive officer and former White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.

By Associated Press
Frank Thomas has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Iowa.
Frank Thomas has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Iowa.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams.

The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.

The company said Thursday that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.

Thomas will be chief executive officer and former White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.

Stillman headed a group that bought the field, the location of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” and the adjacent Lansing family farm in 2011. The site of about 190 acres includes a working cornfield. She died in 2018.

Major League Baseball built a ballpark adjacent to the movie site, and the New York Yankees and White Sox played the first big league game there on Aug. 12. The Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play there next Aug. 11.

Thomas, a five-time All-Star and two-time AL MVP nicknamed the Big Hurt, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

The expulsions are the most dramatic move yet by Ethiopia’s government to restrict humanitarian access to the region of 6 million people after nearly a year of war.

By Associated Press

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted in campaign financing case

The court said the French ex-president would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home by wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

By Associated Press

Previewing Week 6’s top high school football games

A look at this weekend’s five best games.

By Mike Clark

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Better, funnier sequel concludes in the same old tedious way

Tom Hardy’s Marvel superhero fights a new villain in a CGI battle like we’ve seen dozens of times before.

By Richard Roeper

Fire dismiss coach Raphael Wicky, but hard questions remain for Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz

Wicky wasn’t blameless for the Fire’s issues, but other decisions have put the team in a difficult spot.

By Brian Sandalow

Things to do at museums and galleries in Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the world’s greatest museums. Use our guide to find events and activities happening at the city’s many galleries and exhibits.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times