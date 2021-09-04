 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox’ Luis Robert continues to impress: “What a weapon for us’

Robert catches everything in sight, goes 4-for-5 with homer in White Sox’ 10-7 victory

By Daryl Van Schouwen
AP Photos

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert said he’s still tentative, three months removed from his hip injury.

No one would know it.

“Some day when I have the chance I’ll ask him about when he started playing, some people say it’s instinctive,” said manager Tony La Russa, marveling at the way Robert ran down fly balls in the gaps in the White Sox’ 10-7 victory over the Royals Saturday. “But there’s nothing instinctive, he must have at an early age shagged a lot of balls. He has the speed and the long strides. Some of the balls I know are in the gap, he’s picking them. What a weapon for us.”

Robert, though, said it’s more natural talent than learned.

“The ability that God has given me, that’s why I’m able to do all that,” he said. “And even now, even though I’m a little limited with my mobility because of the injury, I’m still able to make all those plays.”

Limited?

“Just a little bit,” he said. “There are days that I don’t feel that good, or I don’t feel that sure. During those days, I just prefer to slow down a little bit, just in case.”

The only thing that slowed Robert down was an injury suffered on May 2, when he went down with a right hip flexor strain. He returned on Aug. 9 and has looked maybe even better in center field than he did last season when he won a Gold Glove as a rookie.

“My mindset is always, they’re going to hit the ball at me, and I have to be ready,” Robert said. “That’s probably the only setup that I have.”

He’s also hitting better, showing more discipline at the plate and chasing fewer pitches out of the strike zone.

“Since he’s come back, he’s just had overall excellent plate and strike zone discipline,” La Russa said. “When he gets his barrel on the ball in a strike zone, the ball comes off and it could be a long home run or he flips a single here.

“When he swings at balls in the strike zone a lot of potential damage.”

Such as the 452-foot homer he hit in the first inning against lefty Daniel Lynch in the Sox’ 10-7 victory Saturday. It was Robert’s seventh homer and the first of four hits that raised his average to .343.

“I just go out there and do my best every day,” Robert said. “I always try to do better than yesterday. And tomorrow I’m going to try to do better than I did today.

“It is not that I’ve been more patient. The difference is that I have a better strike zone. I have a better understanding of the strike zone. That has been the difference.”

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

Arrest made after CTA bus driver shot in Loop

The bus driver, 34, was shot Saturday night in the first block of East Washington Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Kimbrel, Bummer, Hendriks preserve White Sox victory

Luis Robert had four hits including a home run and Yasmani Grandal homered and had four RBI for White Sox

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

The boy was in the basement of a home just before 8 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Westinghouse beats Raby to win its first Jackson Classic

Zayvian Diaz scored the decisive touchdown with 13 seconds left to lift Westinghouse past Raby 22-14 in the latest edition of the spirited West Side rivalry.

By Mike Clark

Double-digit lead is ‘worst thing you can have,’ White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says

"You have the ability to take your foot off the gas, and I don’t like that at all."

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Schwindy City? Frank Schwindel’s dive into first seals Cubs’ walk-off win over Pirates

A three-run ninth inning capped off by his dive into first base gave the Cubs a 7-6 victory and stretched their winning streak to five.

By Jared Wyllys