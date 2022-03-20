Left fielder Yermin Mercedes putting ‘up and down’ 2021 season behind him

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Say hello to Yermin Mercedes, left fielder.

The White Sox have officially moved past Mercedes, catcher.

“Maybe for more opportunities,” Mercedes said Sunday. “They need my bat.”

Mercedes provided a needed bat at the beginning of the season as the Sox designated hitter when he started the season with eight hits in a row and was the AL Rookie of the Month for April, a major boost after Eloy Jimenez tore a pectoral muscle in spring training. Mercedes, who batted .415 with five homers in the first month, became an instant star and fan favorite.

By June, he struggled with a .159 average, had arrived late to the ballpark more than once and by July his frustration caused him to quit baseball, but only for a day.

“Up, down, up, down,” Mercedes said of his 2021 season. “In a lot of ways it was a great year.”

In a lot of ways it wasn’t.

“But last year is past, this is a new year and you keep doing your best and be ready to do anything,” he said.

No one expects Mercedes to make the Opening Day roster, but he left enough of an imprint on the 2021 Sox that eyes will be on him at Triple-A Charlotte.

“Ruling out the catching thing makes it harder,” manager Tony La Russa said.

The catching thing just wasn’t in the cards. Mercedes threw well but was lacking in other responsibilities. He admitted staying locked in on every pitch was a challenge.

“At another position, you can relax a little bit,” he said. “You can’t take 0-for-4 to your catching and lose your focus, that’s not good because the pitcher has to always be comfortable with you. That’s a hard position.”

La Russa said Mercedes is athletic enough to make the transition to a new one. As for the hullabaloo over La Russa benching Mercedes for missing a 3-0 take sign and hitting a homer, La Russa said it has come up between them in a good-natured way.

“He gave me that cute little smile,” La Russa said, grinning. “He’s a cute guy.”

“Yeah, we’re good,” Mercedes said. “All the time, we’re good. I was never mad with him and he was never mad with me.”

This and that

Reliever Joe Kelly, who won’t make the Opening Day roster as he slow-rolls his ramp up to the season after dealing with a nerve issue in his throwing elbow with the Dodgers late last season, throws his first bullpen Monday.

La Russa said Kelly was throwing free and easy on flat ground Sunday.

“He’s just letting it out there,” La Russa said. “Knock on wood.”

*Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel are each scheduled for three innings Tuesday against the Brewers, with Giolito getting the start.

*Infielder Brandon Bossard, son of groundskeeper, was a minor-league extra for the game at Salt River Fields Sunday but did not play.