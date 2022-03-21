Tanner Banks fans five Dodgers, Micker Adolfo hits second homer for White Sox

SOX 8, Dodgers 6

Mighty Micker hits second home run

Right fielder Micker (pronounced ‘‘My-ker’’) Adolfo, who is rated behind Oscar Colas and Yoelqui Cespedes among Sox outfield prospects but is doing what he can to stay in the conversation, belted his second home run in four games, an opposite-field three-run shot against right-hander Andre Jackson. Adolfo also lifted a sacrifice fly for his fourth RBI.

The 6-4, 225-pound Adolfo, 25, is in his eighth professional season and is on the Sox’ 40-man roster. The Sox have young first basemen/outfielders Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets in their right-field mix, and the depth at the position might make Adolfo, who is out of minor-league options, a potential trade chip.

More Yoelqui

Cespedes, who also has two homers this spring, singled, stole second and scored on Adolfo’s homer. In center field, he sprinted to the gap toward left and made a nice running catch. Cespedes played the entire game, going 1-for-4.

Money in the Banks

Left-hander Tanner Banks, a 30-year-old career minor-leaguer drafted by the Sox in 2014, struck out five and walked one in two scoreless innings as the starter. Banks fanned Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Austin Barnes in a perfect first and struck out Cody Bellinger and Stefen Romero in the second. Banks posted a 4.98 ERA last season at Triple-A Charlotte.

Right-hander Ryan Burr, the only major-league pitcher the Sox used, allowed homers to Barnes and former Sox infielder Jake Lamb in the third.

On deck

Sox at Brewers, Phoenix, 3:05 p.m., Lucas Giolito vs. Eric Lauer. Giolito and Dallas Keuchel are slated to pitch three innings each. Relievers Kendall Graveman and Aaron Bummer are scheduled to pitch one inning each.

