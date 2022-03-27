White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel pitches into fifth inning of scoreless performance

Keuchel posts 4 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings

Making the longest start of any Sox starter this spring, left-hander Dallas Keuchel pitched into the fifth inning and held a Dodgers lineup with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner scoreless.

Keuchel walked two and gave up three hits, throwing 44 of 78 pitches for strikes.

“I could say it was really good but I also didn’t do some things I wanted,” said Keuchel, looking to bounce back from a poor 2021. “But I felt some really good big-league hitters, the body felt great and that’s the main thing. All in all definitely a positive. We’re trending in the right direction.”

Keuchel got early contact, early strikes and made quality pitches behind in count, but wants to be more crisp and “pull that pitch count down a little bit.”

Robert, Anderson power up

Luis Robert clubbed his second and third homers in two days, both shots to right center, and drove in four runs. Tim Anderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, raising his spring average to .500.

Right-hander Kendall Graveman and lefty Aaron Bummer remained unscored on with scoreless appearances.

Kimbrel walks 2, but better

La Russa said he liked how right-hander Craig Kimbrel threw in his B game inning of work against the Dodgers even though Kimbrel walked two. Kimbrel struck out one and got two ground-ball outs. It was a better outing than his first when he was charged with five runs against the Rangers four days earlier.

“Good. I thought he threw the ball good,” La Russa said. “Big plus, big smile on his face when he came off.”

The Dodgers are one of the teams that potentially match up with the Sox in a trade for Kimbrel.

On deck

Padres at Sox, Glendale, 3:05 p.m., 1000-AM, Joe Musgrove (0-1, 6.00) vs. Lucas Giolito (1-0, 0.00).