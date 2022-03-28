White Sox’ Garrett Crochet checks off boxes in spring training

GLENDALE, Ariz. — So far, so good for Garrett Crochet, the second half of the White Sox’ high-octane left-handed bullpen tandem with Aaron Bummer.

The 6-6 second-year former first-round draft choice has been sharp in three Cactus League games, allowing two hits and no walks and striking out five batters in three innings.

“I’ve been feeling really smooth mechanically and I feel confident throwing all my pitches regardless of count,” Crochet said Monday. “Those were my goals leading into the season and so far it’s working out.”

Ask Crochet, who possesses upper 90s velocity, what his best pitch is right now and he’ll tell you it’s a tossup between his fastball and slider.

“But I feel equally comfortable with my changeup, that has come such a long way since I was drafted [11th overall in 2020] and that could easily overtake them eventually,” he said.

Crochet hopes to expand his changeup and show it to lefties this spring.

Coming off his first full season in which he appeared in 54 games, posting a 2.82 ERA with 65 strikeouts and a 1.270 WHIP over 54 1⁄ 3 innings, the 6-6 Crochet “definitely gained some comfortability in this environment,” he said.

“And the knowledge and experience of what it takes to make it through the season. It’s no longer the unknown where I’m tiptoeing around the clubhouse. Now I know how to carry myself and what needs to be done. I look forward to helping this team win baseball games this year.”

