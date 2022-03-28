The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet checks off boxes in spring training

Left-hander says he’s confident throwing all three pitches in any count

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 28, 2022 03:21 PM
GLENDALE, Ariz. — So far, so good for Garrett Crochet, the second half of the White Sox’ high-octane left-handed bullpen tandem with Aaron Bummer.

The 6-6 second-year former first-round draft choice has been sharp in three Cactus League games, allowing two hits and no walks and striking out five batters in three innings.

“I’ve been feeling really smooth mechanically and I feel confident throwing all my pitches regardless of count,” Crochet said Monday. “Those were my goals leading into the season and so far it’s working out.”

Ask Crochet, who possesses upper 90s velocity, what his best pitch is right now and he’ll tell you it’s a tossup between his fastball and slider.

“But I feel equally comfortable with my changeup, that has come such a long way since I was drafted [11th overall in 2020] and that could easily overtake them eventually,” he said.

Crochet hopes to expand his changeup and show it to lefties this spring.

Coming off his first full season in which he appeared in 54 games, posting a 2.82 ERA with 65 strikeouts and a 1.270 WHIP over 54 13 innings, the 6-6 Crochet “definitely gained some comfortability in this environment,” he said.

“And the knowledge and experience of what it takes to make it through the season. It’s no longer the unknown where I’m tiptoeing around the clubhouse. Now I know how to carry myself and what needs to be done. I look forward to helping this team win baseball games this year.”

The Latest
Ryan Bates (71) played all 17 games for the Bills last season, including four starts.
Bears
Bears lose out on OL Ryan Bates as Bills match offer sheet
“It stinks,” new GM Ryan Poles says, and he’ll have to rework his plans for the o-line.
By Jason Lieser
March 28, 2022 03:13 PM
Justice Thomas Attends Forum On His 30 Year Supreme Court Legacy
Columnists
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ginni Thomas and the integrity of the Supreme Court
The events from last week are important because they will help to judge the nonpartisan trustworthiness and credibility of one of the most important institutions in our society.
By Jesse Jackson
March 28, 2022 03:00 PM
Screen_Shot_2022_03_28_at_2.04.14_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: March 28, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
March 28, 2022 03:00 PM
Alison Victoria on “Windy City Rehab.”
Windy City Rehab
‘Windy City Rehab’ season 3 lands next month on HGTV
Host Alison Victoria announced the news via Instagram on Monday.
By Alison Martin
March 28, 2022 02:45 PM
A jury found two Chicago police officers and the City of Chicago liable for the death of 21-year-old Hector Hernandez.
La Voz Chicago
Jurado le otorga $742,000 a los hijos de un hombre asesinado por policías durante una crisis de salud mental
Héctor Hernández recibió 13 disparos por parte de los ex agentes de CPD Patrick Kelly y Antonio Corral en abril de 2014.
By Sophie Sherry
March 28, 2022 02:43 PM