Michael Kopech throws two innings in first start; Grandal, Sheets homer for White Sox

Sox at Reds

Kopech makes first start

Making his first start of the spring, right-hander Michael Kopech gave up a homer to Reds leadoff man Jonathan India on his second pitch, then looked fine after that in two innings of work. Kopech struck out Tommy Pham and Brandon Drury looking, hit a batter and gave up the one hit. He touched 98 mph.

Despite his comparatively light workload in spring — Dallas Keuchel is slated for five innings Friday — Kopech is probably on target to slot into the fourth spot in the rotation. Right-hander Vince Velasquez, who followed Kopech with two scoreless innings Thursday, could piggyback Kopech in a multi-inning relief role when Kopech makes his first start.

Kopech is scheduled to start the spring finale Tuesday against the Padres.

Sox power

Yasman Grandal and Gavin Sheets hit their first homers of the spring against Reds righty Hunter Greene and Luis Robert’s double against Greene was his fourth extra-base, including two home runs, in the last six days. All four extra-base hits were to right center.

Haseley arrives

Adam Haseley, acquired in a trade with the Phillies Tuesday, arrived at camp and started in left field. The left-handed Haseley, a former Phillies first-round draft pick who figures to open the season at Triple-A Charlotte, was surprised by the trade.

“But the last 48 hours, I’ve kind of taken it all in, and it’s a good opportunity any time a team trades for you,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to step in whatever role they give you and see what you can do.”

Haseley blooped a single to left field and walks his first two plate appearances.

On deck

Athletics at Sox, Glendale, 3:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM, Adam Oller (0-0, 13.50) vs. Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 9.00).

