Friday, April 1, 2022
White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel tagged for seven runs in Cactus League start

Zack Collins, MattFoster among White Sox roster cuts

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
IMG_4910.jpg

Dallas Keuchel pitches against the Athletics Friday at Camelback Ranch. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel was hit hard in his last start of spring training Friday, allowing seven runs on 11 hits including a pair of long home runs by Kevin Smith and Sheldon Neuse of the Athletics in a six-run inning.

Lined up to be the Sox’ fifth starter, Keuchel walked one and struck out four.

Keuchel was pulled in favor of minor-league extra Edgar Navarro with two outs in the third, then went back out for the fourth and pitched a scoreless fourth and scoreless fifth innings.

Keuchel pitched 4 13 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in his previous start. In a team high 11 13 Cactus League innings, Keuchel gave up 10 earned runs on 19 hits (7.94 ERA), walking five and striking out nine.

Collins, Foster among roster cuts

Catcher Zack Collins, right-hander Matt Foster, infielder Jake Burger and outfielder Adam Haseley were optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and infielders Zach Remillard and outfielders Dwight Smith Jr. and Luis Basabe were reassigned to minor league camp. Outfielder Blake Rutherford cleared waivers and was outrighted to Charlotte.

Seby Zavala and Nick Ciuffo are getting the most starts behind Yasmani Grandal but “we still view Zack as having upside and a guy who could potentially help us over the course of the summer,” general manager Rick Hahn said.

Left-handed hitting catcher Nick Ciuffo threw out a runner stealing and had an RBI single.

On deck

Sox at Diamondbacks, Scottsdale, 8:10 p.m., Lance Lynn (0-0, 10.13) vs. Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00).

