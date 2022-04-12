The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox place Lucas Giolito, AJ Pollock on 10-day injured list

The club called up RHP Jimmy Lambert and LHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
The White Sox made four roster moves before this afternoon’s home opener:

  • Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 9) with an abdominal strain;
  • Placed OF AJ Pollock on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 10) with a strained right hamstring;
  • Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte;
  • Recalled LHP Anderson Severino from Charlotte.

Giolito pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts before leaving with a lead in the Opening Day loss to the Tigers.

Pollock, acquired by the Sox from the Dodgers in the Craig Kimbrel trade,was hurt in Saturday’s game against Detroit. After reaching first base on a single against right-hander Case Mize in the third inning — his fourth hit of the season — Pollock grabbed the back of his right leg as he returned to first. He was replaced by Andrew Vaughn as a pinch runner and in right field.

Lambert allowed one run on one hit over three innings in his April 7 start for Triple-A Charlotte. He went 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in three starts and four overall appearances for the White Sox last season.

Severino, who has no major league experience, allowed three runs on three hits over 2 ⅓ innings with Charlotte this season.

