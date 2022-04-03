Giolito gives up five runs in final tuneup

Diamondbacks 13, White Sox 4

Final tuneup for Giolito, not great

Lucas Giolito, expected to be named the starter for the season opener Friday in Detroit, allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. He needed more than 90 pitches to get through 4 2⁄ 3 innings. It marked the first time Giolito, who gave up four runs in the second, was scored on this spring.

“I would have liked to command my fastball a little bit better,” said Giolito, who had four strikeouts.

On a positive note, Giolito likes how his curveball has played this spring, ‘‘a lot better now than I ever have before,” and “when I gave up hits and fell behind I knew what I was doing wrong.”

Giolito has started the last two Sox openers. He’d go Friday on normal four days rest.

Lopez, also not great

Reynaldo Lopez, who will be counted on to absorb some of injured Lance Lynn’s innings, gave up five runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings, walking two and allowing five hits and striking out one batter. Left-hander Anderson Severino, who can touch 100 mph and is vying for a spot in the bullpen, also struggled. Severino struck out two in the ninth but gave up three runs on four hits.

Doubles trouble

Jose Abreu doubled twice, Eloy Jimenez (.323, nine RBI) had two hits including a two-run double and Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson (.406) also doubled as manager Tony La Russa penciled in what could be an Opening Day lineup.

Anderson was charged with a fielding error and Yoan Moncada made a throwing error.

On deck

Sox at Cubs, Mesa, 3:05 p.m., Marquee, Vince Velasquez (1-1, 7.11) vs. Drew Smyly (0-0, 1.93). Velasquez is slated for three innings. Kendall Graveman, Ryan Burr, Jose Ruiz and left-hander Bennett Sousa are also scheduled.