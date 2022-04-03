White Sox send catcher Zack Collins to Jays for catcher Reese McGuire

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox completed a swap of left-handed hitting catchers, sending Triple-A catcher Zack Collins to the Blue Jays in exchange for Reese McGuire, a source confirmed Sunday.

In McGuire, the Sox get a better defensive catcher who batted .253/.310/.343 with one homer in a career high 219 plate appearances last season. McGuire owns a career .248/.297/.390 hitting line with 10 homers over parts of four seasons with the Jays.

McGuire is out of options and was in a three-catcher mix with Toronto. He figures to make the Sox’ Opening Day roster, which will include 28 players and could include three catchers. Seby Zavala and Nick Ciuffo are also competing for a spot behind Yasmani Grandal. Opening Day is Friday in Detroit.

Collins, a first-round draft pick in 2016 a .195/.315/.330 hitter over three seasons who struggled defensively, never lived up to expectations with the Sox. The Sox optioned Collins to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

McGuire and Collins are both former first-round picks and top 100 prospects.