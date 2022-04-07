White Sox release Opening Day roster

The White Sox will open the season Friday with 14 pitchers and 14 position players. Lucas Giolito will start Friday afternoon against the Tigers in Detroit (12:10 p.m. NBC Sports Chicago).

Here is the full 28-man roster:

Pitchers

Tanner Banks

Aaron Bummer

Dylan Cease

Kyle Crick

Matt Foster

Lucas Giolito

Kendall Graveman

Liam Hendriks

Dallas Keuchel

Michael Kopech

Reynaldo Lopez

Jose Ruiz

Bennett Sousa

Vince Velasquez

Catchers

Yasmanin Grandal

Reese McGuire

Infielders

Jose Abreu

Tim Anderson

Jake Burger

Leury Garcia

Josh Harrison

Danny Mendick

Gavin Sheets

Outfileders

Adam Engel

Eloy Jimenez

AJ Pollock

Luis Robert

Andrew Vaughn