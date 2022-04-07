The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox release Opening Day roster

The team opens Friday against the Tigers in Detroit.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox release Opening Day roster
Lucas Giolito will start Opening Day for the White Sox.

Lucas Giolito will start Opening Day for the White Sox.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The White Sox will open the season Friday with 14 pitchers and 14 position players. Lucas Giolito will start Friday afternoon against the Tigers in Detroit (12:10 p.m. NBC Sports Chicago).

Here is the full 28-man roster:

Pitchers

Tanner Banks

Aaron Bummer

Dylan Cease

Kyle Crick

Matt Foster

Lucas Giolito

Kendall Graveman

Liam Hendriks

Dallas Keuchel

Michael Kopech

Reynaldo Lopez

Jose Ruiz

Bennett Sousa

Vince Velasquez

Catchers

Yasmanin Grandal

Reese McGuire

Infielders

Jose Abreu

Tim Anderson

Jake Burger

Leury Garcia

Josh Harrison

Danny Mendick

Gavin Sheets

Outfileders

Adam Engel

Eloy Jimenez

AJ Pollock

Luis Robert

Andrew Vaughn

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox add Yoan Moncada, Ryan Burr to IL before Opening Day
Steve Stone knows what Tony La Russa wants: a 2nd World Series for Jerry Reinsdorf
The beauty of Opening Day and the differing measures of hope for the White Sox and Cubs
White Sox wrap up Cactus League with win over Padres
Michael Kopech struggles in White Sox’ spring finale
MLB approves use of electronic pitch calling
The Latest
985706672_77156558.JPG
White Sox
White Sox add Yoan Moncada, Ryan Burr to IL before Opening Day
Moncada goes down with oblique strain; Burger to start at third base
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A detail shot of the ankle bracelet associated with an electronic monitoring device.
Other Views
Keep ‘essential movement’ for accused suspects on electronic monitoring
Most accused people in Cook County return to our neighborhoods at the end of their cases. Allowing people to attend to their basic human needs while accused of an offense should not be a radical idea
By Sharone R. Mitchell Jr.
 
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Crime
Chicago Heights man set to be sentenced for threatening Biden’s inauguration
Louis Capriotti’s threats were not connected to the U.S. Capitol breach. He did not participate in it or travel to Washington, D.C. Still, federal prosecutors say, “the timing of Capriotti’s voice messages should not be ignored” and only made his crime worse.
By Jon Seidel
 
Pitcher Alec Mills will start the season on the Cubs’ injured list.
Cubs
Cubs place three on injured list
The Opening Day roster features 14 pitchers and 14 position players.
By Maddie Lee
 
President Joe Biden looks to former President Barack Obama after signing an executive order during and event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022.
Nation/World
Speaker Nancy Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet.
By Associated Press
 