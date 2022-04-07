White Sox release Opening Day roster

The White Sox will open the season Friday with 14 pitchers and 14 position players. Lucas Giolito will start Friday afternoon against the Tigers in Detroit (12:10 p.m. NBC Sports Chicago).
Here is the full 28-man roster:
Pitchers
Tanner Banks
Aaron Bummer
Dylan Cease
Kyle Crick
Matt Foster
Lucas Giolito
Kendall Graveman
Liam Hendriks
Dallas Keuchel
Michael Kopech
Reynaldo Lopez
Jose Ruiz
Bennett Sousa
Vince Velasquez
Catchers
Yasmanin Grandal
Reese McGuire
Infielders
Jose Abreu
Tim Anderson
Jake Burger
Leury Garcia
Josh Harrison
Danny Mendick
Gavin Sheets
Outfileders
Adam Engel
Eloy Jimenez
AJ Pollock
Luis Robert
Andrew Vaughn
Tony LR gives the lineup. pic.twitter.com/cFSSs9lUnR— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 7, 2022
The Latest
Moncada goes down with oblique strain; Burger to start at third base
Most accused people in Cook County return to our neighborhoods at the end of their cases. Allowing people to attend to their basic human needs while accused of an offense should not be a radical idea
Louis Capriotti’s threats were not connected to the U.S. Capitol breach. He did not participate in it or travel to Washington, D.C. Still, federal prosecutors say, “the timing of Capriotti’s voice messages should not be ignored” and only made his crime worse.
The Opening Day roster features 14 pitchers and 14 position players.
Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet.