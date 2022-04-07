Lucas Giolito ‘honored’ to start White Sox opener: ‘It’s important to set the tone’

DETROIT — This will be Lucas Giolito’s third straight Opening Day start.

It’s not getting old.

“It’s an absolute honor,” Giolito said Thursday on the eve of taking the ball for the White Sox when they face the Tigers and left-hander Eduardo Rogriguez in Detroit. “One of 30 guys in the world that gets to do this, start opening day, kick off the season. I will always, always appreciate the opportunity.”

Giolito started the 2020 season facing the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field with no fans, and last season on the road against the Angels with 13,207 at Angel Stadium. With fans all the way back, this one will have a more Opening Day authentic feel.

“It’s important to go out there and set the tone as best I possibly can on the defensive side,” Giolito said. “We have one of the most talented offenses in baseball, so my job is to just go out there and put up as many zeros as possible. That’s the mantra for the year, but it’s good to go out there and start it off the right way.”

Giolito, 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA and the best second half of any Sox starter in 2021, would probably be starting Saturday if not for Lance Lynn’s injury. But he is more than equipped to take the ball Friday and probably every bit as deserving as Lynn.

“We have one goal in mind,” he said. “Last year we came up well short, learned a lot from that experience in that first-round exit in the playoffs. But we know how good we are, we know learning from last year throughout the course of the year, certain things that need to be improved to take that next step and that’s it, that’s the goal.”

Adolfo DFA’d, Zavala outrighted to Charlotte

Outfield prospect Micker Adolfo, who is out of minor league options, was designated for assignment. Catcher Seby Zavala, who appeared in 37 games last season but was bumped off the roster when Reese McGuire was acquired in a trade for Zack Collins Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Charlotte.

No Anderson, Moncada on left side of IF

Tim Anderson, serving a suspension for bumping umpire Tim Timmons during a bench clearing incident last September, will miss Friday and Saturday. Leury Garcia will play shortstop alongside Jake Burger at third base.

Andrew Vaughn, converted from first base to outfield last year, took ground balls at third base Thursday and worked there Wednesday as well.

“He showed last year amazing ability to have the facility to play second base the one time and third base the one game,” La Russa said. “Don’t be surprised if he’s in there at some point.”

Banking on Banks

Assistant general manager Chris Getz said lefty Tanner Banks, 30, a minor league lifer who made the Opening Day roster, impressed this spring with his improved velocity and overall stuff. La Russa said Banks “impressed with his command.”

Banks gives La Russa a third lefty in his bullpen behind Aaron Bummer and Bennett Sousa.

The lineup

Here is manager Tony La Russa’s lineup for the opener Friday:

AJ Pollock RF

Luis Robert CF

Jose Abreu 1B

Yasmani Grandal C

Eloy Jimenez LF

Leury Garcia SS

Josh Harrison 2B

Andrew Vaughn DH

Jake Burger 3B

Lucas Giolito P