The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Lucas Giolito to miss at least two starts, La Russa says

Opening Day starter left first start with soreness in abdomen

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Lucas Giolito to miss at least two starts, La Russa says
1239845375.jpg

Lucas Giolito of the White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 8, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Getty

DETROIT — A pitching staff already chock full of question marks and stung by the loss of a one starter and two relievers just before the season began will be under even more duress — the loss of its Opening Day starter for at least two starts.

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito appears headed to the 10-day injured list after leaving his Friday start against the Tigers with soreness in his abdomen.

“We’re definitely going to have to replace him with someone,” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday morning. “We just can’t wait.

“Optimistically, maybe [he will miss] a couple of starts. We’re going to miss him.”

All-Star righty Lance Lynn had knee surgery Tuesday and is out for eight weeks. Lefty reliever Garrett Crochet had Tommy John surgery and is out for the season. Righty reliever Ryan Burr landed on the IL this week with a sore shoulder.

And now Giolito, who pitched four scoreless innings Friday, leaving with a 3-0 lead in a game that was lost by the bullpen, will miss two turns in the rotation. Or more.

“That’s optimistic,” La Russa said. “That’s what I was told. I’ll embrace that.”

Dylan Cease starts Saturday, equipped to pitch no more than five innings due to the shortened ramp up of a three and a half week spring training camp. Cease will be followed by Michael Kopech Sunday, stretched out for no more than four innings, probably. La Russa named Vince Velasquez, signed to a one-year, $3 million free-agent deal the first week of spring training, to start the home opener Tuesday against the Mariners. And Dallas Keuchel takes the ball Wednesday.

After that, it’s a “who knows” situation to fill Giolito’s next turn.

“Unfortunate because I really wanted to kick off this year, opening day, kind of set the tone,” Giolito said. “I feel that we were doing that. But it’s just another challenge for us to get through. But I’m very optimistic that this won’t affect my season too much and I’ll be able to get the ball and help the team win games again soon.”

“I felt like a little tweak in my lower left abdomen,” Giolito said. “And we get random little aches and pains while we’re throwing that you kind of just disregard. So I immediately disregarded it. The next pitch, same. Next pitch, same. Just didn’t want to go away, so I had to go and say something.”

On Saturday, Giolito said he felt “pretty good.”

“Not really noticing too much soreness or anything like that,” he said. “It’s a good sign for hopefully a quick recovery.

“From my understanding it’s kind of like a random, freak, weird thing. Doesn’t happen to baseball players very often. Working with the training staff, medical staff, we’ll have a very nice plan of action. Going through the first stage of treatment today. And for me, the biggest thing is getting it right and getting back out there as soon as possible.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Celebrate baseball’s return by taking this trivia quiz
Sound the alarm! One game in, White Sox already have a pitching problem
Lucas Giolito leaves White Sox’ opener with abdominal tightness; Tigers rally to win
Jake Burger makes presence felt early for White Sox
Calm? Tony La Russa? It’s not happening — and that’s how you know Opening Day is here
Lucas Giolito ‘honored’ to start White Sox’ opener: ‘It’s important to set the tone’
The Latest
277820966_10158835982262742_7433782501248421049_n.jpg
News
25-year-old rhinoceros Ricko dies of acute illness at Lincoln Park Zoo
The eastern black rhino arrived at the zoo in 2009 from the Birmingham Zoo.
By Jermaine Nolen
 
700700p718EDNmainimg_HARRIS_04092.png
Politics
State lawmakers wrap up session with early-morning passage of $46.5 billion budget
The spending plan includes $1.8 billion of mostly temporary tax cuts that Democrats said are intended to soften the impact of inflation on working families.
By Jerry Nowicki | Capitol News Illinois and Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois
 
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Bears
Bears sign former Colts special teams ace Matt Adams
No Colts player logged more special teams snaps last year than Matt Adams, who appeared in 351 plays. Now he’s joining the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Azurá Stevens reflects on her first USA camp in five years
“I’m all about learning from people’s experiences,” Stevens said. “That’s important to do in life, not just in basketball. Specifically in basketball, though, these women have achieved things I want to achieve.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago_Columbus_040322_083.jpg
Chicago Fire
With their new developmental side, Fire prospects have bridge to first team
Chicago Fire II is “a very important aspect of what we do here,” coach Ezra Hendrickson said.
By Brian Sandalow
 