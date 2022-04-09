White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock to go on paternity leave after Tigers series

DETROIT — White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock will miss at least one game to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s second child. Pollock plans to go home after Sunday’s game against the Tigers and will miss the team’s home opener against the Mariners.

The Sox have an off day Monday. Players on paternity leave must miss the next team game, but no more than three games.

The Sox can replace Pollock with a player on the 40-man roster.

Kate Pollock delivered the couple’s first child three months premature in March, 2020. Maddie Mae Pollock weighed one pound and six ounces.

“That was the one thing that was a little stressful [about getting traded by the Dodgers to the Sox eight days ago], Pollock said on April 2 after he was acquired for Craig Kimbrel. “We have a baby coming in 10 days. Our first daughter was born at 24 weeks old so there is a little stress going into the pregnancy but I talked to Tony, he is super supportive, I know he’s a big family guy. So early on in the season we’ll enjoy that and get back at it.”

La Russa’s options for right field include Andrew Vaughn, Adam Engel, Leury Garcia and Gavin Sheets.

