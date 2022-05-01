The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Reese McGuire helping White Sox keep Yasmani Grandal fresh

Sox manager Tony La Russa said McGuire was a “real good late-spring training get” by the front office.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
The White Sox are making a point of keeping Yasmani Grandal fresh for the long season ahead. Reese McGuire is helping them do that.

Acquired April 3 from Toronto for Zack Collins, McGuire is making his 11th start behind the plate Sunday against the Angels. Grandal, serving as the Sox designated hitter, has actually made one fewer start at catcher than McGuire.

And it’s clear the Sox trust McGuire in a role that was going to get a lot of work, regardless of whoever got the job. Sox manager Tony La Russa said McGuire was a “ real good late-spring training get by the front office” who fits well and is a good all-around player.

“The fact that Reese has really been impressive, it just improves our chances to win when he plays,” La Russa said. “You can’t run Yaz into the ground. You’d have either paid now or paid later for that.”

Change with the times

Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. scheduled start was the Sox’ third game in three days with a different first-pitch time. Friday was 6:10 and Saturday was 3:05.

La Russa said “it’s something to mention and consider, but it’s the cost of doing business.”

“A lot of people, you go to work at the same time and your body gets in a routine,” La Russa said. “But the way the major league season’s been going on for a long time now, with the travel, the adjustments that you have to make, physically and mentally, are really demanding. These are pretty simple, so it’s not a big deal. Especially yesterday, where you’re worried about whether you’re playing and now it’s game time and you can play.”

Charlotte watch

Yoan Moncada (right oblique strain) was the designated hitter for Triple-A Charlotte. He began his rehab assignment Saturday, and news of his attempted stolen base reached La Russa.

“It was very good, even to the point where he tried to steal a base, which was, ‘What are you doing, man? I know your legs are feeling good, but that’s not what you should do your first day out there,’” a smiling La Russa said. “But I heard all the moves were good, no discomfort, took good at-bats.”

Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve) was also slated to begin his rehab assignment Sunday with the Knights.

Two down…

On Monday, rosters will be reduced from 28 to 26 players, forcing the Sox and the rest of baseball to trim two players. La Russa said that means there will be “two guys who are very useful that won’t be here, one a pitcher, one a (position) player.”

“I don’t think we’re out of the ‘fingers crossed’ part of our schedule where you feel like guys are stretched out, the players and pitchers,” La Russa said. “But rules are rules, and as long as everybody has the same ones, (you) make the adjustment.”

Vaughn update

Andrew Vaughn was not in the lineup for the second straight day but La Russa said he’s been swinging a bat and is doing much better after getting hit in the right hand Friday. There’s a good chance, La Russa said, Vaughn will play Monday. And if the Sox needed him, Vaughn could pinch-hit Sunday.

