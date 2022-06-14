The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Right forearm strain sidelines White Sox closer Liam Hendriks

The Sox reinstated Joe Kelly from the IL, optioned lefty Bennett Sousa to Charlotte and recalled righty Davis Martin.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox placed closer Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list.

David Berding/Getty Images

DETROIT — Closer Liam Hendriks is the latest White Sox to land on the injured list. The American League reliever of the year the last two seasons went on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.

Hendriks, 33, has 16 saves and a 2.81 ERA in 25 appearances this season. He is tied for the American League lead in saves after leading the AL in 2021 with 38.

Hendriks has made 10 straight scoreless outings, but he has not pitched since Friday’s game against the Rangers and only once since last Tuesday. Manager Tony La Russa on Monday said Hendriks was dealing with arm “stiffness.”

Joe Kelly, who has recovered from left hamstring strain, was reinstated from the IL. Kelly, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $17 million contract in March, has appeared in only seven games, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and six walks over 5 23 innings.

The Sox also recalled Davis Martin from Charlotte and optioned lefty Bennett Sousa to Charlotte.Martin, 25, is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA in three games (two starts).

Sousa, 27, is 3-0 with an 8.41 and one save in 25 relief appearances. He earned the victory in the Sox’ 9-5 win over the Tigers Monday.

