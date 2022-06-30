Reese McGuire stabilizes, energizes White Sox catching situation

SAN FRANCISCO — Catcher Reese McGuire’s overhand cross fist pumps after big strikeouts have evolved into a bigger part of the catcher’s game since he came to the White Sox in a trade at the end of spring training.

“This team brings that out in me,” McGuire said.

The Sox have lost six of eight games going into their series against the Giants Friday, but they’re still functioning with the mindset of a team that views itself as a postseason contender.

With proven leaders like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn and Liam Hendriks, McGuire sensed it as soon as he came over from the Blue Jays. After the Sox fell to 35-39 Wednesday, right-hander Michael Kopech said there is no panic in the clubhouse.

“We haven’t even reached All-Star break yet,” said Kopech, who took the loss in a 4-1 decision against the Angels and Shohei Ohtani, “so I don’t think anyone has a real worried state or sense of urgency. The urgency is always there as far as being the first ones to score and to have the first-one-two three inning. We want to set the tone of the game, that’s where the urgency is. But it doesn’t change from day to day. We know the process and know it’s going to catch back up to us.”

On a team hampered by defensive mistakes, McGuire’s athleticism and throwing ability behind the plate are sorely needed assets. And his energy on the field is appreciated.Pitchers say they like it when McGuire’s first step to the dugout after an inning-ending strikeout is accompanied by an overhand right.

“Nowadays those high leverage situations come earlier in the game and it’s a moment for me,” McGuire told the Sun-Times. “I’m super passionate and super happy for the guy on the mound for striking a guy out. It’s a momentum swing where his back is against the wall and we make our pitch and get out of it. It’s like, ‘Alright, that was a moment.’ ’’

Traded for Zack Collins on April 3, McGuire instantly became the Sox’ best pitch blocker and thrower.

“He works very well with the pitchers, he’s very athletic behindthe plate, throws extremely well and clubs aren’t going to be able to come in and run wild,” coach Jerry Narron said. “He has a passion for the game and it shows. That’s what you want to see. It’s not fake.”

With Yasmani Grandal down with a low back injury, McGuire’s value is even more appreciated, although Seby Zavala, called up on June 12, looks improved since last season.

“Seby is much more relaxed than a year ago; he looks like a major league catcher right now,” Narron said. “He knows he can play here. Last year there was a little question that he could play at this level but he knows now that he can. His framing numbers are off the charts for the number of games he caught.

“He’s always had a good head for the game. And he’s had really good at-bats, he’s not chasing pitches, he’s seeing the ball well and had some big hits for us.”

McGuire hitting .300/.358/.400 in his last 26 games and Zavala .282/.310/.462 in 14 games softened the blow of losing Grandal, who’s offense (.185/.294/.237 in 50 games) has been missing in action.

“It could happen in the fifth inning, or seventh or whenever,” he said. “As a catcher you’re the one everyone sees on the field so the energy can feed off each other. And pitchers have made comments, they love it. So, all around it shows energy and passion for the game.”

SOX AT GIANTS

Friday: Lance Lynn (1-1, 6.19 ERA) vs. Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.48), 9:15 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Dylan Cease (6-3, 2.56) vs. Logan Webb (7-2, 3.04), 3:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.19) vs. Anthony DeSclafani (0-2, 9.95), 3:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM