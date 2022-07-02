This week’s baseball quiz: Time to do ‘the hustle’

Recently, manager Tony La Russa told reporters several White Sox veterans ‘‘are playing under trainer instructions that if they make a routine out, they slow it down’’ while running to first base. I haven’t been given those instructions, so I am going full speed ahead in providing you with questions (and answers). I just hope I don’t pull a hammy in the process. Because so many of you seemed to enjoy the summer music quiz last week, let me point out that “The Hustle” was a song by Van McCoy and the Soul City Symphony that went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts during the summer of 1975, a season in which the Cubs and Sox each finished in fifth place (I blame it on disco).

Enjoy this week’s quiz.

1. I was remiss last week in not acknowledging the 50th anniversary of Title IX (as loyal reader Joellen reminded me). The anniversary of the landmark legislation is worth celebrating, but true gender equity remains elusive. I will do my part to celebrate women’s roles in baseball when I can. Let’s start with a softball question: Who won the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

a. Texas b. Oklahoma

c. Florida d. Oregon State

2. Billy Williams, Ernie Banks and Ryne Sandberg each had 14 seasons with 20+ doubles. Who is the only current major-leaguer who has 20+ doubles in each of the last 12 seasons (2011-22), which I think is incredibly impressive?

a. Paul Goldschmidt

b. Freddie Freeman

c. Eric Hosmer

d. Andrew McCutchen

3. Last season, Ian Happ tied for the Wrigley Field lead in doubles with nine. With whom did he tie?

a. Kris Bryant

b. Anthony Rizzo

c. Willson Contreras

d. Frank Schwindel

4. From 2017 to 2021, among players with at least 250 games played, Jose Abreu won two-thirds of the Chicago Triple Crown, leading all White Sox and Cubs players in home runs with 137 and RBI with 480. He hit .283, second in the Second City. Who had the highest batting average?

a. Kris Bryant

b. Tim Anderson

c. Leury Garcia

d. Anthony Rizzo

5. The Pirates have a kid by the name of Oneil Cruz, who is the tallest shortstop ever. Listed at 6-7, Cruz is proving to be pretty impressive thus far. Height really isn’t my strength (I’m gifted in the area of lack of height). Which leads me to ask you this: Since 1950, who is the shortest shortstop to regularly play in Chicago?

a. Sergio Alcantara

b. Leury Garcia

c. Harry Chappas

d. Jimmy Rollins

6. Frankie Montas well might be the most coveted starter at this trade deadline. Montas should be used to being dealt. He originally was signed by the Red Sox in 2009 and sent to the White Sox in a three-team trade in 2013. He made his debut on the South Side in 2015 but was dealt again in December 2015 in another three-team trade, this time to the Dodgers. He never pitched for L.A., as he was sent to the Athletics in 2016 for Josh Reddick and a pitcher whose nickname is a synonym for ‘‘Dick Mountain’’ (who started his career with the Cubs in 2005). Who is this pitcher?

7. Anagram time. An anagram is a word or phrase made by transposing the letters of another word or phrase. For example, the word “secure” is an anagram of ‘‘rescue.’’ My anagram is not

Marlon’s sister, but it represents a Hall of Famer who played in Chicago. Who is he?

* The anagram is ‘‘Sheila Brando’’

8. On July 4, 1960, Mickey Mantle did it against the Senators. On July 4, 1961, Willie Mays did it against the Cubs. What did these two superstars do?

a. Strike out five times

b. Hit for the cycle

c. Hit their 300th home run

d. Go 5-for-5 at the plate

9. On July 4, 1980, Nolan Ryan did it against the Reds. On July 4, 1984, Phil Niekro did it against the Rangers. What did these two superstars do?

a. Strike out five times at the plate

b. Hit three home runs

c. Record their 3,000th strikeout

d. Toss a no-hitter

ANSWERS

1. Oklahoma (59-3) beat unseeded Texas 16-1 in Game 1 and 10-5 in Game 2 for the program’s sixth national championship. Northwestern made it to the Series before losing to Oklahoma and UCLA in the double-elimination tourney.

2. The fabulous Freddie Freeman already has passed the 20-doubles mark this season.

3. Kris Bryant also had nine doubles, four of which came as a member of the Giants.

4. Tim Anderson hit .287 to lead Chicago.

5. The reason they call it ‘‘shortstop’’ is because of players such as Harry Chappas and Jimmy Rollins, both of whom are listed at 5-7. All the players listed are shorter than 6 feet.

6. ‘‘Dick Mountain’’ is Rich Hill.

7. ‘‘Sheila Brando’’ is an anagram for ‘‘Harold Baines.’’

8. Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays each hit their 300th career homers, and both did it in a losing cause. The Senators beat the Yankees 9-8, and the Cubs beat the Giants 3-2.

9. Nolan Ryan and Phil Niekro each got their 3,000th strikeout. The Astros’ Ryan struck out Cesar Geronimo, who was Bob Gibson’s 3,000 victim, as well. Ryan got knocked out, but Niekro, pitching for the Yankees, tossed a shutout.

Feel free to write me at walkoffs@gmail with questions, ideas and compliments.See you next week. Do ‘‘The Hustle’’!

