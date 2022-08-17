White Sox’ Leury Garcia lands on injured list

At a time when the White Sox can ill afford to lose infield depth, infielder/outfielder Leury García landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower back strain. Infielder Romy González was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Garcia’s spot on the roster.

The Sox are without shortstop Tim Anderson, who had surgery on his finger last week and will be out approximately five weeks. Rookie Lenyn Sosa has filled in at shortstop along with Garcia, who has shown obvious discomfort in recent games.

González, 25, is batting .198/.282/.339 (24-121) with five doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases in 33 games with Charlotte this season. He has spent three separate stints on the Knights injured list.

González appeared in 10 games with the White Sox in 2021, hitting .250 with three doubles.

García is hitting .212/.238/.275 with three homers and eight doubles. He is the longest tenured Sox player.

The Sox might be looking outside the organization for experienced help at shortstop. Veteran Elvis Andrus was released by the Rangers Wednesday.

