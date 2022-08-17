The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Leury Garcia lands on injured list

White Sox recall infielder Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Leury Garcia lands on injured list
Leury Garcia landed on the injured list.

Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox singles against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago. (AP)

Getty

At a time when the White Sox can ill afford to lose infield depth, infielder/outfielder Leury García landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower back strain. Infielder Romy González was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Garcia’s spot on the roster.

The Sox are without shortstop Tim Anderson, who had surgery on his finger last week and will be out approximately five weeks. Rookie Lenyn Sosa has filled in at shortstop along with Garcia, who has shown obvious discomfort in recent games.

González, 25, is batting .198/.282/.339 (24-121) with five doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases in 33 games with Charlotte this season. He has spent three separate stints on the Knights injured list.

González appeared in 10 games with the White Sox in 2021, hitting .250 with three doubles.

García is hitting .212/.238/.275 with three homers and eight doubles. He is the longest tenured Sox player.

The Sox might be looking outside the organization for experienced help at shortstop. Veteran Elvis Andrus was released by the Rangers Wednesday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Jimmy Lambert getting bigger outs for White Sox bullpen
White Sox come back for another victory against Astros
White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he didn’t hear fan telling him to use pinch runner
White Sox score four in eighth, beat Astros
White Sox’ Cease vs. Astros’ Verlander could be a Cy to behold
An explanation for White Sox’ offensive struggles
The Latest
CFD_03.JPG
Crime
6-year-old boy shot in West Woodlawn
The child was shot in the back inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue Wednesday afternoon, police said.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sits beside police Supt. David Brown during the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022.
Other Views
Police reform is failing in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot must fix that.
More than three years into the consent decree, the city continually fails to make key reforms. The federal monitor’s most recent report found that CPD has fully complied with less than 5% of the decree’s requirements.
By Alexandra Block
 
Clouds hang over Chicago’s downtown as a cold front moves in.
Letters to the Editor
Yes, Chicago has problems. But no one can convince me this isn’t the greatest city in America.
Every moment people give in to cynical attacks on Chicago — levied for political posturing and nothing else — you’re missing out. Speak well of your city to everyone you know and people will respect it.
By Letters to the Editor
 
1659584131767439.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Racist and homophobic posts from user claiming to be a Chicago cop, R. Kelly’s trial begins and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
merlin_107258000.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy charged with shooting teenage girl in the neck at Evanston backyard party
The girl, who turned 14 this past Monday, was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue on July 25 when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence, police said.
By David Struett
 