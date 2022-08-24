White Sox’ 2023 schedule announced

The White Sox and Major League Baseball today announced the club’s 2023 regular-season schedule, and this one looks like none other before it.

The Sox open the season at Houston on March 30, kicking off a schedule in which all 30 teams will each other for the first time.

The Sox’ home opener is against the Giants on April 3.

The Crosstown Series against the Cubs includes a pair of two-game matchups, July 25-26 at Guaranteed Rate Field (a Tuesday and Wednesday) and August 15-16 at Wrigley Field, also a Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here is the schedule for next season:

Schedule features for the Sox include 52 games against American League Central teams Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City and Minnesota, 31 games vs. AL East opponents including seven vs. Tampa Bay, and six each vs. Baltimore, Boston, the Yankees and Toronto, and 33 games against AL West teams with seven each vs. Houston, the Angels and Oakland, and six each against Seattle and Texas.

The Sox have 46 interleague games.