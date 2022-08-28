The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

La Russa ‘angry’ after White Sox waste Cease effort, blow chance to win in 9th

After a five-game winning streak that put them five games above .500 and one game out of first place in the AL Central, the Sox have lost nine of 11 to dip two games under .500.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE La Russa ‘angry’ after White Sox waste Cease effort, blow chance to win in 9th
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox

The Diamondbacks’ Jake McCarthy hits an RBI double in the eighth inning Sunday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

After watching eight innings of two-hit ball by his ace wasted and the tying and winning runs stranded in the ninth inning, manager Tony La Russa was pushed to a new depth following the White Sox’ fourth consecutive loss that put their American League playoff chances in deeper jeopardy.

“No, I just get angry,” La Russa replied tersely Sunday after being asked if he was frustrated after the Diamondbacks forged a 3-2 win to complete a three-game sweep. “I don’t like frustration, discouragement. That’s losercrap. It just seeps energy out of your body. I just get angry and want to do something about it.”

There might not be much La Russa can do except pray that his team suddenly becomes healthy and productive with 34 games left. Following a five-game winning streak that put them five games above .500 and one game out of first place in the AL Central, the Sox (63-65) have lost nine of 11 to dip two games under .500.

“Baseball is a game of consistency, and realistically we haven’t been as consistent as we should,“ Josh Harrison said.

Cease pitched a career-high eight innings, but the Diamondbacks made the most of their three hits. Stone Garrett hit his first major league home run off Cease in the second, Sergio Alcantara hit a game-tying homer off Cease in the eighth.

Jake McCarthy hit a tie-breaking double with two out in the ninth off reliever Kendall Graveman, who dug a hole by walking two to set up the game-winning hit.

The offense, which scored three runs or fewer for the 65th time, missed a chance to at least tie the game when pinch-hitter Leury Garcia and Romy Gonzalez struck out after Elvis Andrus hit a double and pinch-hitter Eloy Jiménez walked.

Unlike Saturday’s 10-5 loss, in which the Sox received boos before pregame introductions and a “SELL THE TEAM” sign popped up around the stadium during various junctions, a crowd of 29,781 showed their appreciation after Gavin Sheets hit a sacrifice fly and AJ Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth.

But a scattering of boos surfaced after Gonzalez struck out.

“The frustration, anger, it’s going to be different emotions for people,” Harrison said of his teammates’ mood. “Needless to say, we’re not in a good spot as a whole.”

The offense, without a healthy Luis Robert (hand bruise) or Jimenez (right hamstring soreness), has fizzled like a sparkler. They managed three hits in the first five innings against finesse maven Zach Davies, won his last game on May 13 against the Cubs.

Robert’s pinch-running appearance eliminated any chance of being backdated on the 10-day injured list after injuring his hand Thursday, but he could return to the lineup Tuesday when the Sox open a three-game home series against the Royals.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal is expected to return from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte this week, but it might not matter unless the offense provides enough support.

Cease’s ERA stayed at 2.27 as he retired 17 consecutive batters after allowing his only walk to Alcantara in the second.

But he had no margin for error, as evidenced by Alcantara’s game-tying homer on what he said was a perfectly placed pitch.

“Losing is always disappointing,” Cease said. “I think it would be an issue if there wasn’t some anger and some disappointment. Like I said, we’ve got a lot of professionals here.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada lands on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
Jose Abreu’s faith in his team remains strong, says Sox still can charge to Central title
How injuries have impacted the White Sox and Cubs in 2022
Johnny Cueto has rare rough outing in Sox’ loss to Diamondbacks
The Latest
06_24_04_kim_sox08.jpg
White Sox
Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today
Crede, who delivered clutch hits during the White Sox’s run to the 2005 World Series title, said his back feels better, with some limitations.
By Mark Gonzales
 
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) delivers closing remarks during a prime-time hearing with Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on July 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Columnists
Kinzinger on GOP abortion bans: ‘The crueler you are, the more likely you are to win a primary’
Kinzinger said Sunday he is open to backing “left wing” Democrats who believe in democracy over “anti-democracy”: Republicans.
By Lynn Sweet
 
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame
College Sports
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
Alas, the rest of the world has already forgotten those season-opening wins for Northwestern and Illinois.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A rendering of an apartment project planed at 838 W. 79th St.
Letters to the Editor
After years of neglect and disinvestment, it’s time for Auburn Gresham to rise again
My hope is that 79th and Halsted will rise again — restored to a place where South Side kids can dream big dreams, find the magic of their own neighborhood and gain the confidence to explore the world beyond.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Loyola’s Pan Mihalopoulos (72) celebrates after the Ramblers score a touchdown against St. Xavier.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 2
Three new teams join after big wins the first week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 