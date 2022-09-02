The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Mark Payton’s place is on the South Side

St. Rita product and former Red makes his debut for Sox

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Mark Payton’s place is on the South Side
Mark Payton

Mark Payton #34 of the Cincinnati Reds takes a lead from first base against the Cleveland Indians during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on February 28, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona.

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Outfielder Mark Payton grew up a White Sox fan in Orland Park but never wore his favorite jersey until Friday night when he was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte.

“My parents took me all the time as much as we could get out,” said Payton, 30, a St. Rita graduate who went on to star at the University of Texas. “My dad would get out of work, and we’d come watch the night games and a lot of memories here as a kid.”

Among Payton’s favorite memories were the Sox winning the 2005 World Series and Mark Buehrle’s perfect game in 2009. But wearing a Sox uniform for the first time?

“This is awesome,” Payton said. “It’s going to be special. Something I’ve always thought about as a kid, coming to games and getting a chance to go out and play here is going to be pretty cool.”

Payton earned his promotion by batting .289 with 25 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 77 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 104 games with Charlotte.

Payton batted .175 (7-for-40) over 32 games with the Reds (2020-21). He took the roster spot vacated by outfielder Luis Robert, who was placed on the paternity list and became a father to a baby boy.

“The last couple of years have been kind of difficult in the sense of being on a taxi squad for a week at a time and coming back down trying to get back in a rhythm,” Payton said of his last two seasons in the Reds’ organization. “Basically playing every day down there and getting four or five at-bats a night obviously keeps you in rhythm, and you find the confidence wave and try to ride it out as long as possible.”

Acting manager Miguel Cairo said he would try to take advantage of Payton’s versatility.

“I told him to be ready because you never know when I’m going to use a pinch hitter or (need) an outfielder or anything,” Cairo said. “Just be ready. Watch the game and learn, watch the pitchers and learn from the game.”

This and that

It has been about a month since shortstop Tim Anderson (left hand surgery) has been sidelined, but Cairo gave no indication when Anderson could return. “He’s doing a lot of conditioning,” Cairo said. “When you have something happen in your hand or wrist or anything, that’s very delicate. So hopefully he’ll be ready by the time we expect.” That likely would be toward the end of September.

—- Left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer (left lat strain) “is very close” to returning, Cairo said. Bummer has pitched one scoreless inning while on a rehab assignment for Charlotte. Bummer was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Payton on the 40-man roster but is eligible to return Saturday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
After players-only meeting, White Sox top Royals, take series
White Sox notes: Luis Robert leaves team for birth of child, players meet, roster expands
White Sox beat Royals to halt five-game losing streak
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely
Everything about White Sox and Tony La Russa has been wrong, but getting him right is all that matters
White Sox’ spring-training schedule announced
The Latest
A man was shot to death Sept. 2, 2022, in Austin on the West Side.
News
Man shot to death in Austin
The man, 35, suffered gunshot wounds to the chin and torso.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rodney White-EL (left, wearing a red fez) stands amid other mourners, including the Rev. Michael Pfleger (right), and releases a dove in his slain 18-year-old son Khalil White-El’s honor and memory as a symbol that his son and their love live on.
Columnists
A son’s violent death, a father’s undying love: This is Rodney and Khalil White-EL’s story
A good father can be a son’s compass. Even if the elements that can steal a son’s life hover close by. And a son can be the light that inspires a father to be a better man.
By John W. Fountain
 
Federal authorities say this is Matthew Capsel
Crime
Illinois man pleads guilty to felony charge in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
Sentencing for Matthew Capsel, 28, is set for Dec. 16. He faces up to 5 years in prison.
By Manny Ramos
 
A rendering of the inside of a domed Soldier Field, released on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Fran Spielman Show
City planning chief doubles down on Soldier Field’s post-Bears future
Maurice Cox said a dome over Soldier Field will remain “one of the options that extends its use for 365 days a year.” The possibility of the Bears leaving for Arlington Heights, he added, “really forced the city to look at utilization of that amazing event venue.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Yosef Ben Prince Asiel, son of Prince Asiel Ben-Israel, speaks during his father’s memorial service at Trinity United Church of Christ.
News
Prince Asiel Ben Israel, Chicago-born Black Hebrew leader, celebrated at memorial service
The controversial religious leader and Chicago restaurant owner lived an expansive life as an international ambassador in the African Hebrew Israelite community before his death in August at age 81.
By Mariah Rush
 