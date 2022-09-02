Mark Payton’s place is on the South Side

Outfielder Mark Payton grew up a White Sox fan in Orland Park but never wore his favorite jersey until Friday night when he was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte.

“My parents took me all the time as much as we could get out,” said Payton, 30, a St. Rita graduate who went on to star at the University of Texas. “My dad would get out of work, and we’d come watch the night games and a lot of memories here as a kid.”

Among Payton’s favorite memories were the Sox winning the 2005 World Series and Mark Buehrle’s perfect game in 2009. But wearing a Sox uniform for the first time?

“This is awesome,” Payton said. “It’s going to be special. Something I’ve always thought about as a kid, coming to games and getting a chance to go out and play here is going to be pretty cool.”

Payton earned his promotion by batting .289 with 25 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 77 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 104 games with Charlotte.

Payton batted .175 (7-for-40) over 32 games with the Reds (2020-21). He took the roster spot vacated by outfielder Luis Robert, who was placed on the paternity list and became a father to a baby boy.

“The last couple of years have been kind of difficult in the sense of being on a taxi squad for a week at a time and coming back down trying to get back in a rhythm,” Payton said of his last two seasons in the Reds’ organization. “Basically playing every day down there and getting four or five at-bats a night obviously keeps you in rhythm, and you find the confidence wave and try to ride it out as long as possible.”

Acting manager Miguel Cairo said he would try to take advantage of Payton’s versatility.

“I told him to be ready because you never know when I’m going to use a pinch hitter or (need) an outfielder or anything,” Cairo said. “Just be ready. Watch the game and learn, watch the pitchers and learn from the game.”

This and that

It has been about a month since shortstop Tim Anderson (left hand surgery) has been sidelined, but Cairo gave no indication when Anderson could return. “He’s doing a lot of conditioning,” Cairo said. “When you have something happen in your hand or wrist or anything, that’s very delicate. So hopefully he’ll be ready by the time we expect.” That likely would be toward the end of September.

—- Left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer (left lat strain) “is very close” to returning, Cairo said. Bummer has pitched one scoreless inning while on a rehab assignment for Charlotte. Bummer was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Payton on the 40-man roster but is eligible to return Saturday.