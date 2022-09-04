The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 4, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Revisiting Dylan Cease’s gem against the Twins

Economical ace racking up first-pitch strikes

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Revisiting Dylan Cease’s gem against the Twins
Dylan Cease

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease looks to fans as he leaves the field after the White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Stacking lineups with left-handed batters and contact hitters.

Attacking pitches early in counts.

That’s all good for Dylan Cease as White Sox opponents try to combat his knee-buckling slider and 98 mph fastball with those tactics.

“It just brings more creativity from our standpoint of talking about what’s the best route to go about this, how can we be efficient, and still win counts and get outs,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said Sunday, one day after Cease came within one out of a no-hitter but still completed a 103-pitch shutout over the Twins.

In the last two months, the Orioles, Indians and Twins have attempted to attack Cease earlier in the count. But Cease has countered with more first-pitch strikes. He needed only 50 pitches to complete the first five innings Saturday, and he managed to dominate despite not getting his first strikeout until the final out of the fifth and still finished with seven strikeouts.

Cease’s season-high pitch count was 110 in a loss to the Dodgers June 9, but he lasted only 4 2/3 innings.

Cease has steadily been more economical since that game. Katz declined to disclose details of their strategy, but throwing first-pitch strikes with more frequency hasn’t hurt him.

In fact, there was no serious thought of walking American League batting leader Luis Arraez with two out in the ninth before Arraez snapped the no-hit bid with a clean single to right center on a 1-1 slider.

Katz said he told catcher Seby Zavala “if Arraez walks on our terms, that’s fine.”

“I think he was trying to make the best pitch possible to get him out, and he hit the best pitch, kudos to him,” Katz said. “But I’ll take a win like that all day.”

Acting manager Miguel Cairo added there was “no chance” he was going to instruct Arraez to be walked.

“It’s what you want to see,” Cairo said. “Two guys competing, a pitcher and a hitter. It was nice.”

Cease generated 14 swings and misses, including nine on sliders.

Comeback for Kopech?

Michael Kopech is “ready to roll” after throwing two bullpen sessions, Katz said.

The Sox haven’t named a starter for Wednesday’s series finale at Seattle. Cairo hopes that Kopech, who is recovering from left knee soreness, will rejoin the rotation during their seven-game trip.

Kopech hasn’t pitched since Aug. 22, but Katz believes the injury might have been a blessing in disguise since Kopech has thrown a career-high 110 2/3 innings in his first season as a full-time starter.

This and that

Award-winning Puerto Rican entertainer Daddy Yankee met Cairo and players from the Sox and Twins before the game. … Twins starter Dylan Bundy improved to 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA in his last four starts against the Sox, holding them to a .192 batting average.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Sox back to .500 after dropping series finale to Twins
White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal itching to catch more
Dylan Cease falls one out shy of no-hitter in streaking White Sox’ rout of Twins
White Sox show fight, rally to beat Twins in 9th
Mark Payton’s place is on the South Side
After players-only meeting, White Sox top Royals, take series
The Latest
Adam Haseley
White Sox
Sox back to .500 after dropping series finale to Twins
Missed opportunities in seventh inning prove costly
By Mark Gonzales
 
A photo of Bears defensive end Robert Quinn watching during a recent preseason game.
Bears
Enigmatic DE Robert Quinn finds his fit amid Bears’ rebuild
Why would a 12-year veteran want to stick around for a season that everyone expects to be a grueling first step of the rebuild when he could press the team to trade him to a contender? Quinn can’t answer that because he rejects the premise.
By Jason Lieser
 
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Two
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker records 27th playoff double-double, tying Tamika Catchings No. 1 All-Time
Four Sky players finished scoring in double figures Sunday afternoon and the bench combined for 17 points.
By Annie Costabile
 
Demonstrators gather Sunday at the Second Unitarian Church of Chicago after the church was vandalized last Monday over a pro-choice sign.
Abortion
Faith leaders decry vandalism at Lake View church supporting abortion rights: ‘We need to be louder’
“This is part of an overall culture of incitement and violence that is going on in our country with impunity, and with the incitement of our so-called leaders,” Rabbi Brant Rosen said at a rally outside the Second Unitarian Church on Sunday.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees
Cubs
Cubs’ Wade Miley to start Tuesday against the Reds, his first outing in nearly three months
The Cubs went in expecting Miley to be a key contributor. Instead, he has only 19 innings under his belt.
By Steve Greenberg
 