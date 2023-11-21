The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Infielder Nicky Lopez comes full circle with trade to White Sox

White Sox improve infield defense with Naperville Central graduate’s arrival on South Side

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Infielder Nicky Lopez comes full circle with trade to White Sox
Nicky Lopez of the Kansas City Royals in a game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 26, 2022. (Getty Images)

Nicky Lopez of the Kansas City Royals throws out out Jose Abreu of the White Sox at first base during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 26, 2022. (Getty Images)

Getty

Nicky Lopez was at the rehearsal dinner for his wedding when he found out about the trade.

“Great timing, right?” one of the newest members of the White Sox said Tuesday.

Dealt along with four other players from the Braves to the Sox for left-hander Aaron Bummer, Lopez said the deal wasn’t a total bummer for him. After all, the 2013 Naperville Central graduate was a Sox fan who attended Game 2 of the 2005 World Series against the Astros. When he played his first game at Guaranteed Rate Field as a Kansas City Royal in 2019, he said it sounded like he was getting a standing ovation.

“I had 300 to 500 people there, thank God I didn’t have to buy tickets for all of them,” Lopez, 28, said on a Zoom call Tuesday. “When I got into the box it was a dream come true. I always dreamed of playing in Chicago, always dreamed of coming home and playing in front of my friends and family and I will never forget that day. It was pretty special.”

It should become a routine occasion now with the left-handed hitting Lopez figuring to play shortstop or second base or both for the Sox in 2024. He comes with solid and welcomed fielding credentials — a commodity sorely lacking on recent Sox teams — and .249/.312/.319 career hitting line. After the Braves acquired Lopez at the trade deadline last season, he batted .277/.333/.369 in 25 games after batting .213/.323/.281 in 68 games for the Royals, his fourth season in Kansas City.

“He can play shortstop, he can play second, he can play third base,” said general manager Chris Getz, who was reportedly nearing a deal to sign free agent shortstop Paul DeJong Tuesday. “He’s coming from a championship culture in the Atlanta Braves. Nicky can provide improved defense and that’s certainly something we’ve been set out to do.”

“One thing I do hang my hat on is being versatile and playing Gold Glove caliber defense, whether it’s at short, second or third,” Lopez said. “Played a little of the outfield as well. Knowing I can go fill a spot wherever they need me is something I take a lot of pride in.”

When Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos informed Lopez, who’s rehearsal and wedding were in Rancho Mirage, Calif. — the three-day event was featured in People Magazine for those interested in more details — that he was traded to the Sox, “I was just like, ‘If I was to go somewhere, why not go home?’ ’’

Home, where his father, Bobby “Lopes” Lopez was a Chicago 16-inch Softball Hall of Famer who played for Rich Melman’s Lettuce teams that won multiple national ASA championships. Nicky was a batboy for some of those squads.

“This has been a whirlwind but it’s been unbelievable,” Lopez said. “I grew up watching the White Sox. I remember going to Game 2 of the World Series when Konerko hit that [grand slam] home run right in front of us, in the bullpen, and then Scotty Pods [Podsednik] hit the walk-off. I remember all of it and it’s kind of full circle, which is really cool.”

Cubs promote Jared Banner to assistant GM

Jared Banner was promoted to an assistant general manager title with the Cubs Tuesday. Banner, who had been vice president of player development the last two seasons, will work under GM Carter Hawkins and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

Banner fills a vacancy in the front office created when Craig Breslow left to become head of baseball operations for the Red Sox.

The Cubs farm system was ranked first by FanGraphs and fourth by MLB Pipeline under Banner.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Will Michael Soroka’s ‘pick-me-up’ trade be good pickup for White Sox? Time will tell
Cardinals reach $10 million deal with former White Sox RHP Lance Lynn
Braves sign former White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López to $26 million, 3-year deal
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. a gem that stood out among the rest
White Sox trade reliever Aaron Bummer to Braves, receive three pitchers, two infielders
Jason Benetti’s departure from White Sox hastened by contentious relationship with exec Brooks Boyer
The Latest
EVROD_11XX23_02.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
NBC-5’s Evrod Cassimy using his musical voice to help CHA families celebrate Christmas
Reporter is releasing a song later this week with all proceeds going to Chicago Housing Authority families for the holidays.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Customers line up at the new Starbucks branch at 5807 S. Western Ave., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Business
New Starbucks hopes to perk up Gage Park, West Englewood
The Starbucks, 5807 S. Western Ave., has added 35 jobs and cost $3 million to open.
By Kade Heather
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls blame game starts and finishes with VP Arturas Karnisovas
Karnisovas has not missed one shot, thrown away one bad pass, or blown a single defensive assignment, but he is responsible for this sinking ship and needs to start fixing it sooner than later.
By Joe Cowley
 
Illinois v Northwestern
College Sports
‘Hat’ check: Is the Illinois-Northwestern football rivalry ever going to measure up?
As end-of-November college football rivalries go, Illinois-Northwestern just might be the runt of the litter.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin watches the action as the Broncos play in last season’s city championship.
High School Basketball
Kenwood basketball coach Mike Irvin suspended for the first two games of the season by the IHSA
Irvin missed last night’s win against Hansberry at Rich. Kenwood’s next scheduled game is against Lincoln Park on Nov. 29.
By Michael O’Brien
 