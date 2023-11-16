The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox trade Aaron Bummer to Braves, receive three pitchers and two infielders

The White Sox acquired right-hander Mike Soroka, left-hander Jared Shuster, infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake, and minor-league pitcher Riley Gowens.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE White Sox trade Aaron Bummer to Braves, receive three pitchers and two infielders
The White Sox traded Aaron Bummer to the Braves to open their offseason activity Thursday.

The White Sox traded Aaron Bummer to the Braves to open their offseason activity Thursday.

AP Photos

The MLB offseason has been off to a sluggish start, but the White Sox announced their presence late Thursday night with a six-player trade that sent reliever Aaron Bummer to the Braves.

The White Sox acquired right-hander Mike Soroka, left-hander Jared Shuster, infielders Nickey Lopez and Braden Shewmake, and minor-league pitcher Riley Gowens.

Two and a half months into the job as general manager, Chris Getz began to forge the team’s offseason direction.

Bummer, 30, was a homegrown bullpen talent, drafted by the White Sox in the 19th round of the 2014 Draft. In parts of seven seasons in Chicago, Bummer amassed a 3.84 ERA. He developed into a high-leverage reliever but was hampered by injury in 2022, which was shaping up to be one of his best seasons.

This past year, Bummer posted a 6.79 ERA despite a talent for generating ground balls (60.1% ground ball rate).

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Jason Benetti’s departure from White Sox hastened by contentious relationship with exec Brooks Boyer
The White Sox were the walking dead in 2023
Pedro Grifol confident White Sox didn’t swing and miss with new hitting coach Marcus Thames
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. wins Silver Slugger
Jason Benetti leaves White Sox’ TV booth for Tigers’ with one year left on contract
White Sox’ shortstop focus shifting toward Colson Montgomery
The Latest
Lukas Reichel celebrates his first goal of the season in the Blackhawks’ loss Thursday.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel shows signs of life, scoring first goal in Blackhawks’ loss to Lightning
Reichel’s promotion to the top power-play unit helped him to finally break the goose egg in his goal column Thursday — in the 14th game of the season. The Hawks need this to jump-start him moving forward.
By Ben Pope
 
Flares rise over the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The U.N. World Food Program warns of an “immediate possibility of starvation” in Gaza as the food supply has broken down under Israel’s lockdown.
Israel-Hamas War
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis
The lack of access to fuel has cut off internet and phone services in Gaza. The Israeli military said it found the body of a woman being held hostage near Shifa Hospital.
By Associated Press
 
Andrew Price was described as a “devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.” Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said Price “will be missed by all.”
News
Fundraiser for firefighter Andrew Price surpasses goal of $25,000: ‘He taught us to love harder, act kinder and search for joy’
Andrew Price, 39, died Monday battling a fire in Lincoln Park. The funds raised will go toward helping his family as well as to safety initiatives to protect fellow firefighters.
By Kade Heather
 
Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, Sept. 28, 2023. Last week Xiao Qi Ji and his parents left the National Zoo for China. Four pandas remaim in the U.S., at Zoo Atlanta.
Nation/World
Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the U.S.
Calling them ‘envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,’ President Xi Jinping of China signals that more pandas would be sent to the U.S.
By Didi Tang | Associated Pres
 
The 9300 block of South Pleasant Avenue ni Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood.
Crime
Beverly family shaken after carjacking and theft weeks apart: ‘A lot of trauma in a short period of time’
Jeff Pettiford says his family was “shaken up and anxious” when his wife and daughter were attacked and two of their cars stolen in a period of two weeks. “It was kind of surreal,” Pettiford told the Sun-Times.
By Mohammad Samra
 