White Sox trade Aaron Bummer to Braves, receive three pitchers and two infielders

The MLB offseason has been off to a sluggish start, but the White Sox announced their presence late Thursday night with a six-player trade that sent reliever Aaron Bummer to the Braves.

The White Sox acquired right-hander Mike Soroka, left-hander Jared Shuster, infielders Nickey Lopez and Braden Shewmake, and minor-league pitcher Riley Gowens.

Two and a half months into the job as general manager, Chris Getz began to forge the team’s offseason direction.

Bummer, 30, was a homegrown bullpen talent, drafted by the White Sox in the 19th round of the 2014 Draft. In parts of seven seasons in Chicago, Bummer amassed a 3.84 ERA. He developed into a high-leverage reliever but was hampered by injury in 2022, which was shaping up to be one of his best seasons.

This past year, Bummer posted a 6.79 ERA despite a talent for generating ground balls (60.1% ground ball rate).