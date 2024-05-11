The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Cubs Sports White Sox

Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs

In this week’s Polling Place, we also asked about the White Sox and the Sky.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs
Ben Brown Craig Counsell

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (32) leaves the field after being relieved by manager Craig Counsell, center right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Boston.

Michael Dwyer/AP Photos

The Cubs hit the road this weekend after a three-game series against the Padres in which they lost twice and scored a total of five runs. Too often of late, the bats have been quiet.

There also have been injuries all along the way, with shortstop Dansby Swanson the latest to hit the injured list.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we wanted to know what concerns you most about this Cubs team. Hitting? Hurting? Or — wait — is it the bullpen?

It’s definitely the bullpen.

“It’s a ticking time bomb,” @JBIRD1268 commented.

Next, we invited voters to find something nice about the White Sox. An easy ask? Clearly not.

“Len and DJ are great on the radio,” @DeyoSahler offered.

We’re sure Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson appreciate the support.

Last, the Sky — they’re projected to finish the upcoming season near the bottom of the WNBA standings, but should they be?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What about this Cubs team causes you the most concern?

Upshot: This ’pen isn’t mighty at all, folks. Its ERA is 4.64. It already has taken nine losses and blown eight saves, but enough about Adbert Alzolay, right? If this part of the team doesn’t improve, you can forget about having baseball on the North Side in October.

Poll No. 2: Say one nice thing about the White Sox.

Upshot: The Sox did go 3-3 on their last road trip, then return home and get a four-game series against the Guardians off to a good start. See? It’s not so bad. Fine, of course it is.

Poll No. 3: The Sky are projected to finish 10th or worse in the 12-team WNBA standings. Is that where they’ll end up?

Upshot: A tip of the beer helmet to Sky fans for being so optimistic. But why are they so optimistic? Wanting a team to be good and having reason to believe in it are very different things.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs push back right-hander Jameson Taillon's start vs. Pirates as he deals with back issue
Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL with sprained knee, activate Seiya Suzuki before series against Pirates
How Cubs' Christopher Morel has evolved into a more consistent third baseman
Cubs squander Hayden Wesneski's quality start; Dansby Swanson out with knee issue
Cubs' offense lifeless against former White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease in 3-0 loss to Padres
Yu Darvish's evaluation of Chicago resonating with Cubs' Shota Imanaga
The Latest
BEARS-051224-01.JPG
Bears
Bears coordinator: Caleb Williams' arm is 'fun to watch'
In his first year at Halas Hall, it will be Shane Waldron’s job to ensure Williams has more highlights than grind-it-out moments in his rookie season. Both are starting in a good place.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze speaks to reporters during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024.
Bears
Bears receiver Rome Odunze to miss Saturday's practice
Odunze will miss Saturday’s practice with hamstring tightness.
By Kyle Williams
 
Pedro Casillas Jr.
Metro/State
Cicero man missing since April
Pedro Casillas Jr., 34, was last seen leaving his Cicero residence around 12:45 p.m. April 28, according to the Cicero Police Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot to death during fight in Grand Crossing
About 4:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man and another person were in the 7400 block of South State Street when an argument turned physical, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Fire haven't scored in four full games and have sunk to 13th in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago Fire
As losing continues, Fire's words ring hollow
Nobody should buy what the Fire are saying until something concrete is done to change the team’s fortunes.
By Brian Sandalow
 