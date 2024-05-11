Offense? Injuries? Bullpen? Here's what tops fans' concerns about the Cubs

The Cubs hit the road this weekend after a three-game series against the Padres in which they lost twice and scored a total of five runs. Too often of late, the bats have been quiet.

There also have been injuries all along the way, with shortstop Dansby Swanson the latest to hit the injured list.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we wanted to know what concerns you most about this Cubs team. Hitting? Hurting? Or — wait — is it the bullpen?

It’s definitely the bullpen.

“It’s a ticking time bomb,” @JBIRD1268 commented.

Next, we invited voters to find something nice about the White Sox. An easy ask? Clearly not.

“Len and DJ are great on the radio,” @DeyoSahler offered.

We’re sure Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson appreciate the support.

Last, the Sky — they’re projected to finish the upcoming season near the bottom of the WNBA standings, but should they be?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What about this Cubs team causes you the most concern?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Poll No. 1: What about this Cubs team causes you the most concern? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) May 9, 2024

Upshot: This ’pen isn’t mighty at all, folks. Its ERA is 4.64. It already has taken nine losses and blown eight saves, but enough about Adbert Alzolay, right? If this part of the team doesn’t improve, you can forget about having baseball on the North Side in October.

Poll No. 2: Say one nice thing about the White Sox.

Poll No. 2: Say one nice thing about the White Sox. — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) May 9, 2024

Upshot: The Sox did go 3-3 on their last road trip, then return home and get a four-game series against the Guardians off to a good start. See? It’s not so bad. Fine, of course it is.

Poll No. 3: The Sky are projected to finish 10th or worse in the 12-team WNBA standings. Is that where they’ll end up?

Poll No. 3: The Sky are projected to finish 10th or worse in the 12-team WNBA standings. Is that where they’ll end up? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) May 9, 2024

Upshot: A tip of the beer helmet to Sky fans for being so optimistic. But why are they so optimistic? Wanting a team to be good and having reason to believe in it are very different things.