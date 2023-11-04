White Sox decline option on Tim Anderson

The White Sox declined their $14-million club option on shortstop Tim Anderson for the 2024 season ($1-million buyout), the team announced Saturday.

Anderson, 30, a two-time All-Star and the major leagues batting leader with a .335 average in 2019, now becomes a free agent coming off his worst season. Anderson batted .245/.286/.296 with only one home run, 18 doubles, 25 25 RBI, 52 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 123 games last season, his eighth on the South Side.

The 17th player picked overall by the Sox in the 2013 draft, Anderson was selected to two AL All-Star teams in 2021 and ‘22 and won the Silver Slugger award in 2020. His offensive numbers have outweighed his defensive performance, with the exception of this season.

A knee sprain suffered in Minnesota in April limited Anderson after he got off to a good start.

Prospect Colson Montgomery is waiting in the wings to become the Sox next shortstop, although he may not be quite ready coming out of spring training.

Following the move, the Sox 40-man roster decreases to 35.

This story will be updated.



