Tuesday, November 7, 2023
White Sox to name Marcus Thames hitting coach

Thames will replace Jose Castro, who served one year on White Sox staff before being fired at end of season

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
New White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox are rounding out their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Marcus Thames is the latest new addition, with his hire as hitting coach expected to be announced soon, a source confirmed. This will be Thames’ fourth team in the last four season as hitting coach.

A left fielder and designated hitter with four teams from 2002-11, Thames was hitting coach for the Angels in 2023, the Marlins in 2022 and Yankees from 2018-21.

Thames, 46, was a .246/.309/.485 hitter with 115 homers for the Yankees, Rangers, Tigers, and Dodgers. As a Yankees rookie in 2002, Thames became became the 17th player to hit a home run on the first pitch he saw in the major leagues — against the Diamondbacks’ Randy Johnson. He began his coaching career with the Advanced-A Tampa Yankees in 2013.

The Sox removed assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson from the staff after one season as well and offered him a job in the farm system. Johnson might catch on with another organization, however.

