White Sox sign free agent pitcher Erick Fedde

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The White Sox reached an agreement with right-hander Erick Fedde on a two-year, $15 million deal Tuesday, providing a needed arm for their thin starting rotation.

Fedde, 30, posted a 2.00 ERA with a 20-6 record for the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball Organization. He was named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2023.

The Sox and Mets were reportedly in competition for the services of Fedde, who posted a lofty 5.71 ERA in 27 starts and 127 innings for the Nationals in 2022.

In 29 starts in 2021, he pitched to a 5.47 ERA. In 102 career games spanning six season with the Nationals, mostly as a starter, Fedde owns a 5.41 ERA.

“We’re looking to add multiple arms to our rotation and certainly you never feel you have enough depth when it comes to starting pitching,” general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday. “You’re weighing pitchers that have options to help with that depth, whether it be at [Triple-A] Charlotte or perhaps even [Double-A] Birmingham. There are different ways to go about it but we’re certainly looking to add. That is a high priority for us.”

The Sox are known to be discussing trading staff ace Dylan Cease, and beyond Cease have Michael Kopech, Touki Toussaint and Jesse Scholtens who started last season.

The Royals, Cardinals, Pirates, Padres and Athletics were also interested in Fedde. The deal is pending a physical.

Sox to draft No. 5

The White Sox had the fourth worst record in baseball in 2023, but will get the fifth pick in the draft.

The draft lottery dealt them that low blow at the Winter Meetings Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians of the AL Central, with a 2% chance at the No. 1 pick, were the winners for No. 1.