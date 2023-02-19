White Sox prospect posts on social media that he is gay

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox prospect Anderson Comas posted on his Instagram account Sunday that he is gay.

“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the [LGBTQ+] community,” Comas, 23, wrote.

Comas, a left-hander from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, pitched in 11 games in the Arizona Complex League in 2022, posting a 6.48 ERA after converting from the outfield. His highest level was low-A Kannapolis in 2021, where he batted .048 in 13 games.

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” White Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz said, “and I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we all are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

Former Brewers minor leaguer David Denson (2015) and former Giants minor leaguer Solomon Bates (2022) are the only other players from MLB-affiliated minor leagues to say they are gay.

“I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true,” Comas said on Instagram.