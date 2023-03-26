Leury Garcia left off White Sox Opening Day roster

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox have not announced their Opening Day roster but a source confirmed to the Sun-Times Sunday that infielder Leury Garcia, the longest tenured player on the team, will not be on it.

Garcia, 32, who signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract before last season, struggled throughout the 2022 season.

Indications around the Sox clubhouse Sunday morning were that prospect Oscar Colas will make the team as its right fielder, as expected, and that relievers Nick Avila and Bryan Shaw will not make the team. Avila was a Rule 5 Draft pick but did not have a strong spring, allowing eight runs in 10 innings over seven appearances. Shaw, a non-roster invitee who performed well (1.08 ERA), was released from his minor league contract.

A favorite of former manager Tony La Russa who batted .210/.233/.267 in 97 games last season, Garcia had switch-hit value, speed and experience at every position except catcher and first base. But his production waned terribly, in part because of back problems, although he didn’t produce when healthy, either.

It was thought that Garcia, who was paid $5.5 million last season and will be paid $5.5 this year and next, would have a chance to stick because of his contract.

“Everybody here is committed to putting the best team on the field,” manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday morning, when asked about financial considerations affecting roster decisions. “I noticed that in my interview and with the front office on a daily basis, the commitment to win and put the best team on the field is real.”

Garcia not making the team likely means veteran infielder Hanser Alberto, who can play all four infield spots and is considered an excellent clubhouse presence, will make the team. Alberto is batting .450/.476/.800 this spring.

The Sox acquired Garcia, who owns a .253/.293/.350 hitting line with 34 homers in 10 seasons, in a trade with the Texas Rangers in 2013. His departure makes shortstop Tim Anderson, who is entering is eighth season.

With Colas penciled in as the right fielder, the Sox’ four-man bench will likely be comprised of Alberto, catcher Seby Zavala, first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets and outfielder Billy Hamilton or corner infielder Billy Hamilton.

Avila not making the bullpen opens the door for right-hander Gregory Santos, who did not allow a run in seven appearances, to take the final spot behind right-handers Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, Jimmy Lambert and Jose Ruiz and lefties Aaron Bummer and Jake Diekman.