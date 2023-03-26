The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 26, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Leury Garcia left off White Sox Opening Day roster

Garcia has two years left on three-year, $16.5 million contract

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Leury Garcia left off White Sox Opening Day roster
Leury Garcia throws to first for an out against Athletics’ Sean Murphy during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP)

White Sox infielder Leury Garcia throws to first for an out against Oakland Athletics’ Sean Murphy during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP)

AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox have not announced their Opening Day roster but a source confirmed to the Sun-Times Sunday that infielder Leury Garcia, the longest tenured player on the team, will not be on it.

Garcia, 32, who signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract before last season, struggled throughout the 2022 season.

Indications around the Sox clubhouse Sunday morning were that prospect Oscar Colas will make the team as its right fielder, as expected, and that relievers Nick Avila and Bryan Shaw will not make the team. Avila was a Rule 5 Draft pick but did not have a strong spring, allowing eight runs in 10 innings over seven appearances. Shaw, a non-roster invitee who performed well (1.08 ERA), was released from his minor league contract.

A favorite of former manager Tony La Russa who batted .210/.233/.267 in 97 games last season, Garcia had switch-hit value, speed and experience at every position except catcher and first base. But his production waned terribly, in part because of back problems, although he didn’t produce when healthy, either.

It was thought that Garcia, who was paid $5.5 million last season and will be paid $5.5 this year and next, would have a chance to stick because of his contract.

“Everybody here is committed to putting the best team on the field,” manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday morning, when asked about financial considerations affecting roster decisions. “I noticed that in my interview and with the front office on a daily basis, the commitment to win and put the best team on the field is real.”

Garcia not making the team likely means veteran infielder Hanser Alberto, who can play all four infield spots and is considered an excellent clubhouse presence, will make the team. Alberto is batting .450/.476/.800 this spring.

The Sox acquired Garcia, who owns a .253/.293/.350 hitting line with 34 homers in 10 seasons, in a trade with the Texas Rangers in 2013. His departure makes shortstop Tim Anderson, who is entering is eighth season.

With Colas penciled in as the right fielder, the Sox’ four-man bench will likely be comprised of Alberto, catcher Seby Zavala, first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets and outfielder Billy Hamilton or corner infielder Billy Hamilton.

Avila not making the bullpen opens the door for right-hander Gregory Santos, who did not allow a run in seven appearances, to take the final spot behind right-handers Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, Jimmy Lambert and Jose Ruiz and lefties Aaron Bummer and Jake Diekman.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn ‘in really good place’
White Sox close to finalizing Opening Day roster
Season’s greetings: Making sense of Kyle Wright and Cubs and Sox win totals
Baseball quiz: Each games equals 0.0061728395 of the season
Andrew Vaughn returns to field in White Sox minor-league game
White Sox look to Opening Day starter Dylan Cease to set tone against champion Astros
The Latest
Ford Explorers roll off the assembly line in Chicago
Business
Self-repossessing cars? Ford’s patent application suggests the technology is in our future
Although Ford claims it has no intentions to carry through with the technology, the patent application shows how cars may one day lose their standing as the embodiment of American independence.
By David Struett
 
merlin_95285221.jpg
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews resumes skating; Blackhawks captain could return to practice soon
Toews, who hasn’t played since Jan. 28 due to symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, is in a race against time to return this season.
By Brian Sandalow
 
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin shakes hands with Paul Vallas on March 26, 2023, at Athena Restaurant after endorsing Vallas for mayor.
Elections
Durbin endorses Vallas, calls him ‘bridge to uniting’ Chicago
Durbin made the endorsement Sunday, with former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at his side, at Athena Restaurant on Halsted Street in Greektown, feet away from the saganaki flames.
By David Struett
 
Italian astronomer Galileo, left, gets prominent placement on the Jordan Hall of Science at the University of Notre Dame near South Bend, Indiana. On the right is St. Albert the Great, the patron saint of scientists.
Columnists
Galileo explains war on ‘woke’
D-Day could also be unacceptable history, depending on which side you’re on.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Soprano Whitney Morrison plays a mother grieving the shooting death of her baby in “Proximity.”
Theater
Interwoven short operas in ‘Proximity’ inform and confound but ultimately astound at Lyric Opera
Lyric deserves enormous credit for embracing this undertaking and going all in both in terms of scale and daring. It is, by any measure, a major event.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 