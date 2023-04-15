Too many walks allowed, but a walk-off winner for White Sox

Issuing 10 walks and going hitless in their first nine at-bats with runners in scoring position Saturday put the White Sox on the verge of losing their fourth consecutive game.

But it was more than a consolation prize when Sox pitchers worked out of several jams, thanks to three double plays that helped limit the Orioles to one hit in 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

That provided the Sox with enough time to produce three consecutive hits with runners in scoring position in the 10th inning — capped by a line-drive single to right field by rookie Oscar Colas — that enabled them to seize a 7-6 victory.

‘‘That was a very important at-bat with a lot of pressure, and then for me to be able to come through in that moment was very important,’’ Colas said after being mobbed by his teammates after reaching first base. ‘‘It was a good moment.’’

It was a jubilant celebration that alleviated some of the Sox’ problems. Three walks led to three Orioles runs in the sixth that wiped out a 2-1 lead. The Sox have issued 19 walks in their last two games, their most in a two-game span since issuing 20 on April 24 and April 26 of last season.

‘‘I’m not going to get into that, but we are addressing it,’’ manager Pedro Grifol said. ‘‘We’ve got to attack the strike zone. That’s [pitching coach] Ethan Katz and [bullpen coach] Curt Hasler talking to these guys individually, and they’re reminding these guys they’re very good. But that’s something ongoing, and I’ll keep that in-house.’’

Starter Michael Kopech issued four walks in five-plus innings, but he credited catcher Yasmani Grandal for throwing out Jorge Mateo on a steal attempt to complete a double play in the fifth. That helped him avoid further problems on a day in which he had command of only his fastball and slider.

‘‘At least a third pitch, if not four pitches, would have been nice,’’ said Kopech, who departed after allowing a tying home run to Anthony Santander and a walk to Austin Hays to start the sixth. ‘‘I probably would have been able to go six or seven instead of just into the sixth.’’

Before the game, Grifol emphasized the importance of playing for the moment and situational hitting. That loomed large when Grandal led off the 10th with a bloop double that scored Romy Gonzalez, who had started the inning at second, with the tying run and Colas ripped his game-winning single.

‘‘We just have to focus,’’ Grifol said after the game. ‘‘There’s a lot of talent on this team. We just have to focus and let it come to us, as opposed to kind of expanding the zone a little bit.’’

Colas stranded Grandal at second to end the fourth but made the most of his last opportunity.

‘‘I try not to think much about it and just be present in the moment,’’ Colas said. ‘‘I’m glad I also have other Latino players here that are helping me.’’

With Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list because of back soreness, Jake Burger is strengthening his case for more playing time at third, especially against right-handers. He hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth and was robbed of a double on a catch by Santander in the eighth before moving pinch runner Seby Zavala to third on a single in the 10th that set up Colas’ winning hit.

‘‘I think . . . the more you face a certain handed pitcher, the more comfortability you’re going to feel there,’’ said Burger, who has homered in his last two games. ‘‘I feel like I’m starting to feel a lot better against righties.’’

