White Sox lose another series, fall to 7-12 after loss to Phillies

The White Sox are 0-5-1 in their first six series of 2023, an ominous start to a season that has them sitting with a 7-12 record with three series left in manager Pedro Grifol’s first month on the job.

The upshot? It doesn’t look good for what lies ahead, Grifol’s belief in his team notwithstanding. The immediate future offers a road trip against the 16-3 Tampa Bay Rays and 11-7 Toronto Blue Jays, the top two teams in the tough American League East Division.

After that difficult assignment, the Sox return home to round out the month with another series against the Rays.

A 5-2 loss to the Phillies before an announced crowd of 10,149 (tickets sold) at Guaranteed Rate Field left the Sox contemplating their fifth straight series loss after they split with the Astros in Houston to open the season. A pattern has developed, and it says the Sox are not very good.

They are 2-4 since shortstop Tim Anderson went down with a knee injury and 3-6 since Yoan Moncada was lost with low back soreness, but good teams have depth which survives occupied injury lists. The Sox don’t.

Mike Clevinger has been a bright spot in a good and bad starting rotation but he wasn’t good Wednesday, allowing Trea Turner’s first homer of the season in the first inning and Brandon Marsh’s leadoff homer in the second moments after Andrew Vaughn gave Clevinger a lead with his first homer.

It took Clevinger a whopping 44 pitches to get through the third inning. He escaped with one run allowed and the bases full, but with his pitch count at 75, Grifol went to lefty Tanner Banks to eat some innings.

Hours after failing to tack on after Jake Burger’s three-run homer in a victorious Game 2 of a doubleheader split, the Sox got quiet against Taijuan Walker, who allowed three singles before getting pulled in the seventh.

The Phillies bullpen shut things down after that.

The Sox scored all of their runs in one inning for the fourth consecutive game.

“We’ve had games where we’ve hit really well and haven’t pitched that well,” Grifol said before the game. “So we’ve yet to put both sides of the ball together for a pretty good stretch and that’s going to happen at some point, hopefully here soon.”

