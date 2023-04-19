The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox lose another series, fall to 7-12 after loss to Phillies

Andrew Vaughn hit his first homer but starter Mike Clevinger lasted only three innings.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox lose another series, fall to 7-12 after loss to Phillies
White Sox starter Mike Clevinger lasted three innings Wednesday.

White Sox starter Mike Clevinger lasted three innings Wednesday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The White Sox are 0-5-1 in their first six series of 2023, an ominous start to a season that has them sitting with a 7-12 record with three series left in manager Pedro Grifol’s first month on the job.

The upshot? It doesn’t look good for what lies ahead, Grifol’s belief in his team notwithstanding. The immediate future offers a road trip against the 16-3 Tampa Bay Rays and 11-7 Toronto Blue Jays, the top two teams in the tough American League East Division.

After that difficult assignment, the Sox return home to round out the month with another series against the Rays.

A 5-2 loss to the Phillies before an announced crowd of 10,149 (tickets sold) at Guaranteed Rate Field left the Sox contemplating their fifth straight series loss after they split with the Astros in Houston to open the season. A pattern has developed, and it says the Sox are not very good.

Related

They are 2-4 since shortstop Tim Anderson went down with a knee injury and 3-6 since Yoan Moncada was lost with low back soreness, but good teams have depth which survives occupied injury lists. The Sox don’t.

Mike Clevinger has been a bright spot in a good and bad starting rotation but he wasn’t good Wednesday, allowing Trea Turner’s first homer of the season in the first inning and Brandon Marsh’s leadoff homer in the second moments after Andrew Vaughn gave Clevinger a lead with his first homer.

It took Clevinger a whopping 44 pitches to get through the third inning. He escaped with one run allowed and the bases full, but with his pitch count at 75, Grifol went to lefty Tanner Banks to eat some innings.

Hours after failing to tack on after Jake Burger’s three-run homer in a victorious Game 2 of a doubleheader split, the Sox got quiet against Taijuan Walker, who allowed three singles before getting pulled in the seventh.

The Phillies bullpen shut things down after that.

The Sox scored all of their runs in one inning for the fourth consecutive game.

“We’ve had games where we’ve hit really well and haven’t pitched that well,” Grifol said before the game. “So we’ve yet to put both sides of the ball together for a pretty good stretch and that’s going to happen at some point, hopefully here soon.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Yoan Moncada will likely need rehab stint before returning to White Sox
Lucas Giolito hurls six innings of no-hit ball; White Sox gain needed split with Phillies
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol on beleaguered bullpen: ‘I believe in these guys’
Early part of season has been no barrel of fun for White Sox’ pitchers
Jake Burger could force White Sox to make tough decision
Weather forces postponement of Monday’s Phillies-White Sox game
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_04_19_at_2.37.25_PM.png
Crime
Chicago police probing claims cops failed to intervene in viral weekend attack downtown
A couple who was attacked, and a Good Samaritan who came to their aid, have said officers drove past the melee Saturday night in the 100 Block of North Wabash Avenue.
By Tom Schuba
 
Oliver Curran works on a writing exercise during remote learning on December 2020 at his home in Gold Coast.
Letters to the Editor
Tech investment is a pathway for better student achievement
Our congressional leaders should invest in American technology to provide equity and opportunity, the head of a small nonprofit writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Red yeast rice has gained significant attention for its role in cholesterol reduction and cardiovascular disease risk reduction.
Well
Red yeast rice: What are the health benefits — and risks — of this wildly popular supplement?
One disadvantage to RYR is the presence of potentially harmful compounds. One of these compounds, citrinin, can harm kidney function and impair fertility.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hits a single against the Oakland Athletics on April 18.
Cubs
Seiya Suzuki gets first rest day since returning from IL as Cubs wrap up A’s series
Suzuki reached base five times in the Cubs’ win Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
NMH_202103_LBP6305_ps.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Another long COVID impact studied, activists prep for DNC and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 