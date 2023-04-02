The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 2, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox hang on to defeat Astros, gain series split

Mike Clevinger pitches five scoreless innings in his Sox debut, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. homer

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox hang on to defeat Astros, gain series split
Yoan Moncada celebrates after a double against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston. Moncada also homered for the second time in the series. (AP)

Yoan Moncada celebrates after a double during the second inning against the Astros, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP)

AP Photos

HOUSTON — Mike Clevinger pitched five scoreless innings in his White Sox debut, striking out eight batters before exiting after 98 pitches, and Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. homered to lift the White Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Astros Sunday.

The result gave the Sox (2-2) and first-year manager Pedro Grifol a split in their first series of the season against the defending World Series champions.

The Sox wasted multiple scoring opportunities as they had throughout the series, but got a solo home run from Robert against Luis Garcia in the fifth, and two runs in the sixth on Moncada’s second double of the game and fourth of the season, followed by Andrew Vaughn’s RBI single against Garcia and an RBI double by rookie Oscar Colas against reliever Phil Maton.

Moncada was 8-for-19 with two homers and four doubles in the series. Robert also made a long running catch on the warning track in the ninth inning, taking extra bases from Kyle Tucker. It helped limit the Astros’ damage in the ninth to two runs against a shaky Reynaldo Lopez.

The Astros, trailing 6-1 to start the ninth, brought the tying run to the plate.

It was the first double and RBI of Colas’ career. He also scored on Tim Anderson’s double to deep center field in the eighth and made a running catch in right center field to end the Astros’ fifth inning with two runners on.

Clevinger is the Sox pitcher since 2000 to throw five-plus scoreless innings in his Sox debut, joining Johnny Cueto on May 16 of last season at Kansas City (6.0), Mat Latos on April 4, 2016 at Oakland (6.0) and José Quintana on May 7, 2012 at Cleveland (5.2). His eight strikeouts are the most by pitcher in his Sox debut since Francisco Liriano struck out eight on July 31, 2012 at Minnesota.

Clevinger was signed to a one-year, $12 million contract as a free agent in the offseason.

After failing to protect leads in the second and third games of the series, the Sox bullpen converted this time. After Gregory Santos allowed a run in the sixth inning, Aaron Bummer pitched a perfect seventh and Kendall Graveman, appearing in his third game of the series, a scoreless eighth.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox change game time for Monday’s home opener
White Sox fans: Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season
Runnin’ Tim Anderson ready for White Sox’ home opener
Mike Clevinger set for first start with White Sox
White Sox do some good things but lose second straight to Astros
Astros, Yordan Alvarez rally from three-run deficit to defeat White Sox
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Man found dead near O’Hare Airport
About 3:20 a.m., the man, 57, was found unresponsive in the first block of West O’Hare Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fans tailgate before the White Sox’ home opener last season. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox change game time for Monday’s home opener
Weather forecast prompts change from 3:10 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. start
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Dalen Terry
Bulls
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry is poised to make sure he plays next season
Terry has seen his share of DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision this season, and after already informing the team that he wants to play Summer League for a second offseason, his main focus is making sure he “ain’t going through this again.”
By Joe Cowley
 
Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox
White Sox fans: Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season
The Sox started their season on the road in Houston before returning to Chicago for their home opener at 3:10 p.m. Monday when they take on the Giants.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
merlin_112523769.jpg
Obituaries
Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer for ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘The Revenant,’ dies at 71
Sakamoto was a pioneer of the electronics music of the late 1970s and co-founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also known as YMO.
By Associated Press
 