The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox lose again, but Reynaldo Lopez bounces back from Friday debacle

Also, the Rays honored their longtime radio voice and former Sox broadcaster Dave Wills before the game.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE White Sox lose again, but Reynaldo Lopez bounces back from Friday debacle
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals - Game Two

Reynaldo Lopez came back strong for the White Sox after a rough Friday night.

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — White Sox reliever Reynaldo Lopez wanted back into the fray in the worst way Saturday, one day after he blew his second save of the season in an 8-7 walk-off win for the Rays.

“Oh, 100%,” Lopez said before Game 2 of the series. “Hopefully, it can be the same situation, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Lopez didn’t quite get his wish — nor did the Sox, who lost 4-3 in 10 innings — but he did get the ball again for the ninth inning, this time with the score 3-3. That’s still plenty high in the leverage department, and Lopez came through, jamming lefty Josh Lowe with a 3-2 fastball for a soft liner to third, getting Manuel Margot to ground out and blowing away Francisco Mejia with a 100.6 mph heater.

It was the kind of bounce-back performance Lopez struggled to find earlier in his Sox career, but he said the ability to shake off a bad outing is ingrained in him now — and he credits that largely to the influence closer Liam Hendriks had on him all last season, which was a very good one for Lopez out of the pen.

With Hendriks not going to be ready to pitch for the Sox for at least the next several weeks, Lopez is manager Pedro Grifol’s finisher. At least he’d better be, considering Grifol already has referred to Lopez as “one of the best pitchers in the game” twice in this series. If that’s a reach, so be it.

“He’s a very quick learner,” Grifol said.

Wills remembered

DJWills.jpg

Darrin Jackson honors Dave Wills.

Steve Greenberg | Chicago Sun-Times

Before the game, the Rays honored the life of longtime radio announcer Dave Wills, who died March 5 in his sleep at age 58. Wills, a Chicago native, had a stellar 18-season run as the play-by-play voice of the Rays after nearly a decade spent with the Sox’ radio broadcast team as a pregame and postgame host.

The Rays wore “Dave” T-shirts during warmups, are wearing a memorial patch on their batting helmets all season and have set up a broadcasting scholarship in Wills’ honor. Wills’ wife, Liz, threw out the first pitch.

Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson had a “Dave” tee on, too. Jackson was in the Sox’ TV booth when Wills was on the radio side, but they were pals.

“Just a wonderful guy,” Jackson said. “Friendly, a lot of fun and he told it like it is — true Chicago.”

Beamed up: Piscotty

The Sox signed veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty, 32, to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte. A former first-round draft pick, Piscotty spent parts of eight big-league seasons with the Cardinals and A’s — topping 20 home runs and 80 RBI once with each team — and has a career .256 average with 93 homers and 354 RBI in 726 games.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox walked-off by Rays for second straight night
Polling Place: How you’re feeling about the Cubs, the White Sox and the NFL draft on TV
Ninth-inning disaster strikes White Sox in crushing 8-7 loss to can’t-miss Rays
White Sox thrilled at Liam Hendriks’ health news, ready for comeback efforts to proceed
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is cancer-free
It doesn’t get easier for struggling White Sox
The Latest
Hundreds gathered in the Loop Saturday to march in response to the “chaos” caused by groups of youths downtown last weekend.
Hundreds march in the Loop to reach out to teens who caused ‘chaos’ last weekend: ‘People do care about them’
Local leaders lauded Brandon Johnson’s plan to revamp the city’s summer jobs programs and said their message was one of caring for young people they said the city had left behind.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
White Sox
White Sox walked-off by Rays for second straight night
The Sox actually have played some good baseball at Tropicana Field against the stiffest competition going. Any chance anyone out there wants to hear that right now?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
2 kids wounded in separate shootings at South Side homes
The first on Saturday left a 3-year-old boy wounded at a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. Hours later a a 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were shot at a home in Woodlawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1⁄3 innings Saturday against the Dodgers.
Cubs
Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski struggling with command of sweeper
The Dodgers swung at only five of the 22 sweepers he threw Saturday, missing only once.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the seventh inning Saturday against the Dodgers.
Cubs
Cubs can’t get big hit early, then watch Dodgers pull away late
Nico Hoerner continues his hot hitting at the top of the lineup, but the Cubs lose 9-4.
By Mark Gonzales
 