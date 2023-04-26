The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Manager Pedro Grifol on White Sox slump: ‘I didn’t anticipate it being like this’

As bad as things are, the first-year skipper insists the season’s not over.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Manager Pedro Grifol on White Sox slump: ‘I didn’t anticipate it being like this’
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol argues with umpire Mike Estabrook at a game in Pittsburgh on April 8.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol argues with umpire Mike Estabrook at a game in Pittsburgh on April 8.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

TORONTO — These are tough times for all involved with the White Sox, from the front office to the players. Then there’s Pedro Grifol, who won general manager Rick Hahn over during the offseason hiring process for a new manager.

Grifol, a 52-year-old baseball lifer, realized his life long dream and was named the White Sox’ 42nd field boss on November 3. The icing on the cake, Grifol said in spring training, was that he was handed the reins to lead a talented team expected to contend for the postseason.

Twenty-four games in, and Grifol’s Sox are pondering the magnitude of climbing back to the .500 mark where they finished an extraordinarily disappointing 2022 season under Tony La Russa. The Sox were 7-17 and riding a six-game losing streak going into a series finale against the 15-9 Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon. The Sox and starter Michael Kopech trailed 4-0 in the fourth inning.

“Yeah, I really didn’t anticipate it being this way,” Grifol said in the Rogers Centre’s visitors dugout before the game.

“But you don’t control the cards you’re dealt. You control how you respond to it. And that’s the only thing we can control.”

Related

The losses can beat you up, and Grifol’s tone has been slightly less feisty and defiant during during his pre- and postgame sessions with media. But he’s delivering an upbeat message, confident a team he believes is talented enough will turn things around.

He has to be.

“I’ve been on teams that you go through a streak like this and you know the season is over,” Grifol said. “This doesn’t feel that way. It doesn’t feel that way at all.”

The Sox ranked 27th in run differential at minus-41, had lost six in a row and 14 of 18 games. They’re not hitting and they haven’t pitched well, either.

Perhaps because they trail the first-place Twins by seven games in the American League Central, “it just doesn’t feel” like the season is lost, Grifol said.

“I don’t know why,” he said. “This is a good team, there’s talent here. There’s care here, there’s work here. We just have to be professionals and grind this thing through.”

Grifol said adversity is educational and how it’s dealt with matters.

“We’re not going to panic through this thing,” he said. “I’ll reflect and work and make adjustments and be hard on myself but I’m definitely not going to panic.”

Grifol said he’s not and won’t be a big clubhouse speech maker, although there are times it will be called for. He has a clubhouse full of veterans like Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, Tim Anderson, Elvis Andrus and Andrew Benintendi who have all faced adversity.

“You can’t get to a point where you just give up with your work,” Graveman said. “That’s the most important thing, because this game, you lose this many in a row and you show up to the field and you just feel lethargic. But you have to be mentally strong enough to show up each day and get better as an individual. That’s the major part of any streak like this.”

“There are a lot of guys in here with a ton of service time and are getting paid a lot of money to play this game. With that comes some wisdom and knowledge. I don’t think anyone in this locker room has given up on the season. You have be in on the goal of having a winning streak the opposite of this and win a bunch of games, and get back into focus, build our record and get to the right spot.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Ken Williams on White Sox struggles: ‘I’m not in a good place right now’
White Sox fall to 7-17 after getting blanked by Blue Jays for sixth loss in row
Does Anthony Rizzo really want to play until 40? But first things first: keeping the Yankees afloat
White Sox’ skid reaches five with loss to Blue Jays
White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert doing his share
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito using MLB The Show to get ready for real games
The Latest
U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, center, and his attorney Doug O’Connell, left, walk out of the courtroom during jury deliberations in his murder trial April 7 at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas.
Columnists
Greg Abbott’s pardon offer for killing of Black Lives Matter protestor ignores shaky self-defense claim
A Texas jury found Daniel Perry guilty of murdering a protester at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in July 2020. Less than 24 hours after that verdict, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would pardon Perry if asked.
By Jacob Sullum
 
A man was shot after an argument Oct. 15, 2022 on a Red Line train.
News
Lake Street bridge stuck in up position for hour, causing delays on CTA Pink, Green lines
Trains were running on both lines by 12:15 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The news ticker at Fox News headquarters scrolls headlines before Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation, May 2019 in New York City.
Columnists
There’s little hope that Fox News will change after Tucker Carlson’s ouster
Rupert Murdoch has discarded hosts before and kept right on going, S.E. Cupp writes.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Deion Sanders, sitting next to reporter Andrea Kremer during the 1989 NFL Draft, reacts after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
NFL Draft fashion continues to evolve
From Deion Sanders to Sauce Gardner, rookies try to make a sartorial statement.
By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press
 
The Tennessee Titans have the final financing piece to build a new facility to replace Nissan Stadium.
NFL
Titans, Nashville finalize financing plans for new $2.1 billion stadium
The new stadium will feature a translucent roof with a capacity of approximately 60,000. This stadium will allow Nashville and the Titans to bid for a Super Bowl, NCAA Final Fours, College Football Playoff games and more.
By Teresa M. Walker | AP
 