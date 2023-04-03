The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Liam Hendriks announces he’s starting last round of chemo

Hendriks, 34, greeted Sox fans with a happy home opener message on the video board while wearing a T-shirt with the words “Close Out Cancer” on it.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE White Sox’ Liam Hendriks announces he’s starting last round of chemo
Screenshot_2023_04_03_at_6.39.39_PM.png

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Cult hero A.J. Pierzynski threw the ceremonial first pitch, and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Secada sang a passionate rendition of the national anthem.

But the most uplifting moment prior to the White Sox’s home opener Monday was a brief message from closer Liam Hendriks, who provided an encouraging update after disclosing Jan. 8 he was undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks, 34, greeted Sox fans with a happy opening day message on the videoboard while wearing a t-shirt with the words “Close Out Cancer” inscribed.

“Just wanted to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today. So see you guys on the South Side soon,” said Hendriks, whose message ignited loud cheers.

Pitcher Michael Kopech said a few of his teammates were aware of Hendriks’ progress prior to his announcement.

“We’re excited for him to get back whenever he can,” Kopech said. “Ultimately, we’re ready for him to be part of the team again. We’re glad things are clearing up for him.”

Hendriks’ treatments have progress to the point where the Sox elected to not to place him on the 60-day injured list, thus raising the possibility he could return before Memorial Day.

General manager Rick Hahn prefers not to provide a time frame for the return of Hendriks and left-hander Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery) until they start minor league rehab assignments.

“But we are headed the right away and currently have a very real chance of having them both back prior to 60 days into the year,” Hahn said.

Up-to-date digs

The long corridor from the home and visitors clubhouse to the players’ parking lot is now occupied by a family room, a daycare center, an expanded weight room and a vaunted pitching and hitting lab.

Hahn said the overdue upgrades were a “multi-million dollar investment” that involved input from pitching coach Ethan Katz, several staffers, players, business executives and architects.

Hahn said they also looked at similar facilities at the United Center and Advocate Center and looked at various ways to maximize the space.

Hahn was extremely pleased the Sox now have pitching labs at their Camelback Ranch spring training facility and at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape on that,” Hahn said.

Moncada-mania

Yoan Moncada’s second-inning double extended his hitting streak to five games, in which he’s batting .429 (9-for-21). Moncada became the second Sox player since 2009 to hit at least four doubles in the team’s first five games of a season, joining Carlos Quentin (five in 2021).

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox
Cubs, Sox must get their offenses off the ground
Rain holds off as White Sox fans gather for home opener
San Diego State’s Dutcher took an extra-long route — starting at Illinois — to the Final Four
White Sox show what they can be when talent is on the field, gain series split with Astros
White Sox change game time for home opener Monday
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) ORG XMIT: NYBW120
Nation/World
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
Donald Trump flew to New York from Florida on Monday, preparing to be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
By Jill Colvin | Associated PressMichael Sisak | Associated Press, and 2 more
 
San Francisco Giants v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox
Kopech’s fastball topped out at 97.1 mph but averaged 94.4, according to Baseball Savant. More discouraging was that the Giants squared all of his home-run pitches with conviction.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Angela Taylor, wellness coordinator for the Garfield Park Community Council, stands next to an assortment of fruit available at a pop-up grocery store in West Garfield Park.
Taste
Grocery store pop-up opens in West Garfield Park, offers residents a taste of things to come
The Garfield Park Community Council and other local organizations will host the pop-up through the end of the week. It’s the first of many things planned for the West Side neighborhood that’s considered a food desert.
By Michael Loria
 
A heavy police presence near Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Monday, October 28, 2019. Protesters rallied and marched through downtown Chicago in advance of President Donald Trump arriving to the building for a fundraiser. For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump visits Chicago on Monday for a pair of scheduled events.
News
CPD has ‘sufficient resources’ ready for potential protests against Trump arraignment
“The Chicago Police Department is continuing to monitor the situation in New York City,” a Chicago police spokesperson said.
By Kade Heather
 
IMG_1491__1_.jpg
Immigration
FOP boss files complaint about city housing migrants at police stations
At least eight migrants, including three children, had been staying at the Central District since they got to Chicago. The Salvation Army moved most of them to a shelter Monday afternoon.
By Emmanuel CamarilloFrank Main, and 1 more
 