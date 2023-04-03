The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
MLB Sports Cubs

Cubs, Sox must get their offenses off the ground

Baseball by the Numbers: Teams have to do a better job of putting more balls in the air.

By  John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Cubs, Sox must get their offenses off the ground
Screen_Shot_2023_04_03_at_3.34.22_PM.png

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit 54.9% of his batted balls on the ground last season.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

The Cubs and White Sox were among the most grounder-prone teams in baseball last season.

That’s something to keep in mind as you watch new Cubs Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger and Sox newcomer Andrew Benintendi. All hit a lower percentage of grounders last season than key departures Willson Contreras of the Cubs and Jose Abreu of the Sox.

Both teams are trying to boost offenses that were below average in 2022. Major-league teams averaged 4.28 runs per game last season. The Sox ranked 19th at 4.23 and the Cubs 22nd at 4.06.

The batting average on ground balls last season was .236 with a .259 slugging percentage, according to Baseball-Reference.com. Balls hit in the air yielded a .389 batting average and a .733 slugging percentage. That can be broken down into .631/.877 on line drives and .211/.638 on fly balls.

Batting averages were higher on grounders than on flies, but the slugging percentage on flies made any comparison of productivity no contest.

Major-leaguers averaged .76 grounders per ball in the air last season. The Cubs had the third-highest proportion of grounders at .86 per fly, with the Sox fifth at .84.

Among batting-title qualifiers with at least 502 plate appearances, Fangraphs.com data showed the Brewers’ Christian Yelich topping the ground-ball brigade with 58.8% of balls in play on the ground. Dropping to 200 plate appearances, the Cubs’ Nick Madrigal was even more grounder-prone at 60.3%, behind only the A’s Sheldon Neuse at 63.9%.

Contreras hit it on the ground 51.4% of the time in 487 plate appearances, and Abreu was 22nd among qualifiers at 47.9%. Both were productive, with higher OPSes than the newcomers, but they did their damage in the air. Contreras’ .815 OPS was made up of .404 on the ground, 1.323 on flies and 1.766 on liners. Abreu had a .824 OPS, broken into .576 on grounders, .788 on flies and 1.702 on liners.

Bellinger’s 35.6% on the ground was well below the major-league average of 43.6%, and Swanson was at 38.6%. Benintendi hit grounders less often than Abreu but was closer to average at 43.4%.

Breaking down OPS into grounders/flies/liners, Swanson’s .776 overall was .627/1.073/1.472; Bellinger’s .654 was .445/.721/1.754; and Benintendi’s .772 was .685/.552/1.434 — a rare case of higher on grounders than on flies.

Selected 2022 ground-ball percentages for other White Sox include Tim Anderson, 54.9%; Eloy Jimenez, 50.4%; Andrew Vaughn, 47.7%; Luis Robert, 45.1%; and Yoan Moncada, 39.2%.

Other Cubs include Ian Happ, 46.4%; Nico Hoerner, 46.1%; Seiya Suzuki, 40.0%; Patrick Wisdom, 34.1%; and two newcomers at opposite ends of the ground-ball spectrum, with Trey Mancini at 39.8% and Eric Hosmer at 56.8%.

Sox OPSes were .532 on grounders, .768 on flies and 1.463 on liners. The Cubs delivered .487 on the ground, .870 on flies and 1.532 on liners.

Rules changes, especially restrictions on infield shifts, might raise averages on grounders a tad, but they can’t dent the slugging gap. Near the top of the charts in grounder percentage is no comfort zone.

Next Up In MLB
San Diego State’s Dutcher took an extra-long route — starting at Illinois — to the Final Four
Patrick Wisdom continues to rake vs. Brewers with two home runs
Jameson Taillon struggles in Cubs debut, Brewers take opening series
White Sox show what they can be when talent is on the field, gain series split with Astros
White Sox change game time for home opener Monday
White Sox fans: Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season
The Latest
This photo provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on March 29, 2023. On Monday, April 3, 2023, NASA announced them as the crew who will be the first to fly the Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from K
Nation/World
NASA names astronauts to next moon mission, first crew under Artemis
‘This is humanity’s crew,’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. The new four-person crew will orbit the moon on Artemis II and establish a long-term presence on the moon for science and exploration.
By Associated Press
 
Nikita Zaitsev defends against the Canucks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks juggling overcrowded defensive corps as they begin final road trip
The last-place Hawks are bringing nine defensemen to face the Flames, Canucks and Kraken. Alex Vlasic and Wyatt Kaiser have begun spending time alongside Seth Jones, while Nikita Zaitsev has somehow cemented a role above Andreas Englund.
By Ben Pope
 
Adam Thorson found a matching pair of shed antlers for an eight-point buck.
Outdoors
Finding a beautiful pair of matching shed antlers
Adam Thorson found a matching pair of shed antlers from an eight-point buck.
By Dale Bowman
 
Striking faculty and staff picket at Chicago State University on Monday, April 3.
Education
Chicago State University faculty walk out on strike
University administrators said all support services and most, if not all, classes would continue during the strike.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls momentum at a season high, but Nikola Vucevic still has concerns
The Vooch knows that he and his teammates have a strong belief in the way they’ve been playing lately, but also knows that this team has let go of the rope several times this season at the worst times. His messages is simple: Finish strong.
By Joe Cowley
 