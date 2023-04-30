Pedro Grifol irked by Luis Robert Jr. communication breakdown, not his work ethic

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has no problems with Luis Robert Jr.’s work ethic. It’s Robert’s communication that could use some improvement.

Before Sunday’s game with the Rays, Grifol said he didn’t know Robert was feeling hamstring tightness Saturday. Robert was not in the lineup Sunday, Grifol said, because of that hamstring and not because of what happened in the first inning Saturday.

“He was pulled out of the game for not hustling down the line and the expectations that we have here as a ballclub,” Grifol said. “He’s not playing today because he was a little tight yesterday, apparently. So we are going to err on the side of caution.”

Robert told the media Saturday night he was feeling soreness, and not Grifol. That’s the part of Saturday night’s episode that bothered the Sox manager. Grifol understands that players want to be on the field to help their teams, especially ones that are struggling like the Sox.

And if players communicate, then Grifol and the Sox can judge whether they are putting in enough effort while playing dinged up. Another factor is if players aren’t telling the staff how they’re doing physically, they could try to play through a problem and end up getting more injured.

“By any means, just because you are a little tight doesn’t mean you aren’t going to play,” Grifol said. “Communication always takes precedence to anything that is not communicated. Better decisions are made.”

Grifol wants to make decisions that keep Robert on the field as much as possible. That will be easier if Robert and other players keep Grifol in the loop.

“It’s just communicating. And just because you communicate you’re tight doesn’t mean you’re not going to play,” Grifol said. “We’ve had players this year playing — and I knew they could only give us 70-75% down the line. I always say the same thing: just give us all you got without being reckless. That’s all I can ask for.

“That’s my decision, if he can only give us 75 percent and that’s what he gives us down the line and it doesn’t look right, tell me. That’s my decision so I can come in here in front of everybody and talk about that. But when I don’t know, I don’t know.”

As for the hamstring, Grifol doesn’t think it’s serious and tightened up because of a high workload recently for Robert. Grifol also said Robert told him he’d be available if needed.

“I can’t stress this enough, we’re talking about a guy who works their butt off, plays hard every day and wants to win games, crashing into walls in the outfield, going from gap to gap,” Grifol said. “We’re not talking about a guy that this is a common occurrence here. It’s just a communication thing. It’s just a mistake. That’s it.”

The health front

Grifol said shortstop Tim Anderson (sprained left knee) and infielder Hanser

Alberto (strained left quad) will be back for Tuesday’s series opener with the Twins. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi (right elbow) was again not in the lineup Sunday after getting hit by a pitch Friday, and Grifol said he’s optimistic the Sox’ big free-agent signing will play Tuesday.

Reliever Garrett Crochet, who had Tommy John surgery last April, was slated to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Birmingham. When Crochet throws for the Barons, it will be his first career appearance in the minor leagues.

