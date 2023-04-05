White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson ejected

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected from a game for the eighth time in his career Wednesday, apparently for something he shouted from the dugout after teammate Luis Robert was called on strikes by umpire D.J. Reyburn.

Before Robert struck out — on two pitches that appeared to be outside — Anderson was not granted a timeout from Reyburn with two strikes, and Logan Webb threw a pitch for a called strike before Anderson was set.

After Robert was called out, Webb said something to Robert, and Anderson appeared to yell at Webb before he was thrown out. “I’m yelling at [Reyburn] over there,” he appeared to say.

In any event, Elvis Andrus moved from second base to play shortstop and Hanser Alberto entered the game at second base.

Alberto’s RBI single in his first at-bat followed singles by Oscar Colas and Elvis Andrus — the 2,000th of Andrus’ career — to give the Sox a 3-1 lead.

Andrus’ hit snapped an 0-for-14 skid.

Robert followed Alberto with an RBI double to make it 4-1.