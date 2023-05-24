The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. sits out, but his injury doesn’t appear to be serious

White Sox notebook: Luis Robert Jr., Clint Frazier, Jake Burger on playing second base and his five-strikeout game

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. sits out, but his injury doesn’t appear to be serious
Luis Robert Jr. (AP)

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. chews gum in the dugout before a game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)

AP Photos

CLEVELAND — As expected, the White Sox were without Luis Robert Jr. for the rubber game of their series Wednesday afternoon against the Guardians after the All-Star center field candidate tweaked one of his quad muscles in the outfield Tuesday night.

Robert is day to day, and while manager Pedro Grifol didn’t rule out Robert being available Thursday when the Sox open a four-game series in Detroit, it would not surprise to see him take another day off.

“Tomorrow I’m expecting him to be ready to play,” Grifol said. “If not, if he needs a day he needs a day. He’s ran hard the first month and a half of the season.”

Robert will have missed two games this season after Wednesday and was due for a rest. He is batting .360/.429/.773 with eight homers, seven doubles, 16 RBI and 20 runs scored in May.

“He was going to get a day off here today, tomorrow, at some point in the next few days,” Grifol said. “It just so happened it happened last night and he gets it today.”

The precise muscle is the right rectus femoris, a quad muscle near the hip. Robert picked up Jose Ramirez’s triple that banged off the right field wall and made an awkward turn throwing to the infield.

Grifol again praised Robert’s pregame work as “second to none” and “one of the best I’ve ever seen, to a point where you get kind of concerned a little bit because he’s doing so much work prior to a game.”

“But that’s what he feels he needs to do. I’ve been around player like that who feel they have to put that type of work in to be ready for the game. Over time they start scaling that down a little. But he’s young, strong, athletic and that’s what he feels he needs to prepare for games. Doesn’t surprise me. He has put in good work in the offseason and puts it in every day.”

Frazier in center

Clint Frazier saw action in center field with Triple-A Charlotte, and he was Grifol’s choice to take Robert’s spot Wednesday.

“The reports we’ve gotten is he’s more than capable of doing it,” Grifol said. “And somebody has to step up and give Luis a day or two. So today it’s Frazier.”

Burger shakes off five strikeouts

Jake Burger struck out five times Tuesday, then went to the batting cage after the game.

“It’s almost therapeutic to go down to the cage and get the frustration out a little bit,” Burger said. “It’s one bad game. And it won’t be the last of my career. I feel good, you move on.”

Burger said he slept fine Tuesday night.

“That’s the beauty of having a six month old. He doesn’t care if you go 0-for-5 or 5-for-5. He was smiling at me on FaceTime. He gives me that perspective of what this is really for.”

Burger, a third baseman by trade, was the DH again Wednesday but could get some game action at second. He worked at second base during the 2021 offseason and said he played a half dozen or so games at Charlotte there. He is working with coach Eddie Rodriguez around the bag now.

“Growing up you see Dan Uggla over there, Mike Moustakas, Max Muncy, some power guys at second base,” said Burger, who has 10 homers. “I enjoy learning a new position. It’s going to be a learning curve.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. exits White Sox’ victory with tightness in right hip
Joe Kelly, White Sox’ bullpen keeps rolling in 4-2 victory against Guardians
Go figure: White Sox blanked by Gaddis, Guardians
Baseball by the numbers: The case for defense
Liam Hendriks throws another live BP, ‘getting really close’ to return to White Sox
Royals star Salvador Perez goes to bat for his mentor, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
The Latest
Marge Summit
Obituaries
Marge Summit, gay rights activist and bar owner who welcomed everyone, dies at 87
“It used to be you could get denied service if you were gay, now people are welcome everywhere, no one bats an eye, and she’s responsible for some of that,” said Ms. Summit’s friend, David Boyer.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The disabled community — families and providers — has made a very strong case for a&nbsp;$4 per hour wage increase for frontline staff who feed, bathe, help with daily medications, take&nbsp;community-home residents to outings and jobs and much, much more, four state lawmakers write.
Other Views
Illinois must provide more funding for people with disabilities
Our state ranks 49th out of 50 states for funding and support of the estimated 300,000 Illinoisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. That has to change, state lawmakers write.
By State Rep. Lindsey LaPointeState Rep. Lakesia Collins, and 2 more
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson presides at his first Chicago City Council meeting.
City Hall
Johnson wins first test of City Council muscle
By a 41 to 9 vote, Mayor Brandon Johnson reshaped the City Council in his progressive image. His plan cuts the number of committees from 28 to 20, replaces Finance Chair Scott Waguespack (32nd) with Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and installs Democratic Socialist Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) as Zoning chair and floor leader.
By Fran Spielman
 
Spinosaurus, the world’s largest predatory dinosaur, is coming to the Field Museum on June 3.
Entertainment and Culture
Move over, Sue. Make some room for Spinosaurus, the world’s largest predatory dinosaur.
The Field Museum plans to unveil the new dinosaur, a cast, June 3.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former University of Chicago President Robert J. Zimmer
Obituaries
Robert J. Zimmer, who championed free speech as head of University of Chicago for 15 years, dies at 75
Mr. Zimmer led the university from 2006 to 2021.
By Mitch Dudek
 