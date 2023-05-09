The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Late night with Lucas: Giolito’s latest strong start helps White Sox defeat Royals

Giolito lowers ERA to 3.59, strikes out nine over six innings as White Sox defeat Royals 4-2

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Late night with Lucas: Giolito’s latest strong start helps White Sox defeat Royals
Lucas Giolito pitched six innings of two-run ball Tuesday. (AP)

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP)

AP Photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Night owl that he is, Lucas Giolito did not mind a two-hour rain delay Tuesday.

“I was right at home,” Giolito said.

In leading the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Royals, Giolito (2-2) lowered his ERA to 3.59, striking out nine batters and getting 18 swinging strikes. He walked two and allowed five hits, and for the sixth time in eight starts allowed two earned runs or fewer.

Giolito also touched 96.1 mph with his fastball, a number he hasn’t registered since 2021.

Where did that come from?

“I was a little angry after allowing that home run,” he said of Vinnie Pasquantino’s homer in the first that put the Sox in a 1-0 hole.

“He’s been ticking up little by little all year,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “When he went out there in that first inning, he threw a couple fastballs and it looked like he was at a different level today. Every time his velocity is up like that and he can pitch up in the zone, it just makes everything else really good.”

“One of those nights where the stuff was a little bit better velocity-wise,” Giolito said. “I’m really trying to take advantage of that, just trying to stick heaters at the top of the zone.”

Giolito has been the Sox’ most consistent starter. Since allowing seven runs on 12 hits in four innings on April 7 at Pittsburgh, Giolito has pitched to a 2.33 ERA in his last six starts.

“It’s a good outing though, six [innings] and two [runs], give us a good chance to win,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about as a starter.”

Giolito gave up a bloop single to Pasquantino after Bobby Witt Jr. led off the sixth with a triple. In a 30-pitch inning, he finished his night retiring Hunter Dozier and Freddy Fermin with the bases loaded.

Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn homered, and catcher Seby Zavala drove in the fourth run with an RBI single in the seventh, scoring Hanser Alberto who had doubled.

Jordan Lyles pitched a complete game but fell to 0-6. Lyles is the first Royal to suffer a loss in a complete game since Brad Keller on July 1, 2018 at Seattle (eight innings), and the first to do it in nine innings since James Shields on April 13, 2013 vs. Toronto.

Giolito is 10-5 lifetime against the Royals, his most wins against any opponent — including a 6-1 record and 2.82 ERA in Kansas City.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox on sell phone? Poor start points them in dealing direction
Robert, Vaughn back Giolito with home runs in White Sox’ 4-2 win over Royals
Last-place Royals hand White Sox 12-5 loss in Pedro Grifol’s homecoming
White Sox’ Elvis Andrus doesn’t want a day off
White Sox rout Reds 17-4, win second series in row
White Sox lean on leaders in difficult times
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Century and Consumers Buildings on South State Street to this year’s most endangered places list.
Editorials
Century and Consumers Buildings now on national list of ‘endangered historic places’
The designation by the National Trust for Historic Preservation is more reason for the feds to reconsider their plan to wreck the historic Loop skyscrapers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A girl, 17, was hurt in a shooting May 26, 2022 in Ravenswood Manor.
Crime
Woman killed, 13-year-old boy wounded in Near West Side shooting
They were sitting in a car in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument outside South Shore fast food restaurant
The man was arguing with another man about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Place, when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him multiple times.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on May 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs squander Christopher Morel’s game-tying homer in his season debut in loss to Cardinals
Dansby Swanson contributed three extra-base hits and three RBI.
By Maddie Lee
 