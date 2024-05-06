Police issue notice of armed robberies in Albany Park, Grand Central

Chicago police issued a notice to residents of the Albany Park and Grand Central neighborhoods following a series of armed robberies last month.

The victims of the robberies had been sitting in their cars or walking in public when they were approached by three to five men with guns who demanded their personal property. One incident happened at an ATM, and another involved a cash register being stolen from a convenience store.

The offenders exited a dark car and wore all-black clothing and black ski masks, police said.