Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Jeffrey Manor
Marable Timile, 58, was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street in Pullman. He was being sought in connection with the shooting death Saturday of a woman.
A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of a woman in Jeffrey Manor.
Police arrested Marable Timile, 58, in the 700 block of East 111th Street in Pullman. He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of concealment of homicidal death.
Police identified Timile as the suspect in the shooting death Saturday of a woman in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue. She was shot in the back.
Timile will be in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.
The Latest
Once complete, the building at 100 W. Randolph St. will have a new glass facade and other amenities for Google’s 2,000 employees.
Parachute, their beloved dining gem in Avondale, is dead. But the pioneering duo have set their sights on what comes next.
Notes: Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer discussed how to improve the bullpen, and right-hander Kyle Hendricks is headed to Triple-A Iowa for his next rehab start.
Cardoso has not fully participated in Sky practice since the team’s preseason game against the Lynx on Friday.
“I don’t want to be scared to speak,” Ramos said.