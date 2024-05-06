Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman in Jeffrey Manor

A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of a woman in Jeffrey Manor.

Police arrested Marable Timile, 58, in the 700 block of East 111th Street in Pullman. He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of concealment of homicidal death.

Police identified Timile as the suspect in the shooting death Saturday of a woman in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue. She was shot in the back.

Timile will be in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.