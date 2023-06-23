Jake Burger dreams of spot in Home Run Derby

The scuffling White Sox — 32-45 after falling 3-1 to the Red Sox in Friday night’s series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field — look destined to end up with a single All-Star next month in Seattle. With Luis Robert Jr. second in the American League with 18 home runs, and second among all outfielders in Statcast’s outs-above-average defensive metric, it’s hard to imagine it being anyone other than him.

But there’s another way the Sox could impact the All-Star Game.

“I would love to do the Home Run Derby,” said third baseman Jake Burger. “Growing up, my dad has always thrown me [batting practice]. That would be a dream come true that I could take him as my BP thrower. We’ve had that thought since I was 10 years old.”

The recurrence of Yoan Moncada’s back injury only recently shifted Burger back into an every-day positional role. As a result, he has about 100 fewer plate appearances than a typical regular. But he’s qualified in the ways that should matter most. His 16 homers rank seventh in the AL, despite less playing time. And his home run rate — how often he homers in relation to his trips to the plate — was behind only Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso for tops in MLB.

“He’d be great in the Home Run Derby,” said outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets. “He goes out there and puts on a show every batting practice. It wouldn’t be anything that changes anything he does.”

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was announced Friday as the first member of the eight-player Derby field, and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts reportedly would be willing to take part as well. Those are bigger names, but Burger’s power is such that he not only should be in the conversation but doesn’t think he’d have to throw off the rhythm of his swing to keep pace.

“I don’t feel like I have to manipulate my swing to hit home runs in BP,” he said. “Maybe when the lights are a little brighter, I might try a little harder. But I think I’ll just keep my own swing and let the rest take care of itself.”

APPETIZER FOR GrandaL

Yasmani Grandal caught right-hander Lucas Giolito once this season, and it didn’t go well, as the Pirates roughed up Giolito for seven runs over four innings in April. Grandal didn’t get another chance Friday in his return from a sore right knee — he entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh, went 0-2 and caught the last two innings long after Giolito (5-5) had left — but manager Pedro Grifol said Grandal is probable to catch Saturday. That would make it the 13th time he has caught right-hander Lance Lynn in Lynn’s 16 outings.

Sunday’s starter?

The Sox haven’t officially named a starter for the series finale, but Grifol is leaning toward 29-year-old rookie Jesse Scholtens, preferring to avoid a bullpen day.

“It puts us in a tough spot as far as using too many long guys that can help us clean up some stuff in the days after, so we might just go Scholtens,” Grifol said.

Those other long guys who could assist are Tanner Banks and Touki Touissant, the latter of whom pitched four hitless innings of relief in his Sox debut Wednesday. But Scholtens, with a 2.79 ERA through 19⅓ major-league innings, is fully stretched out to 100 pitches. He’d be filling the rotation slot of Mike Clevinger, who has been on the injured list for the last week with an inflamed right biceps and still has no specific timeline to return.

